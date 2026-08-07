Bollywood Hungama was the first one to confirm in February 2026 that Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the works. Two months later, in April 2026, we revealed that Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame has been signed to direct the comic caper. We now bring you another exciting piece of news from this upcoming project.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra join the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that two talented actresses, Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra, have joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Both the actresses are perfect as per the requirement of the script. Hence, the makers were really keen to have them on board. Thankfully, both Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra loved the script and their respective characters. They readily signed the film."

The source continued, "Both actresses are talented and have great comic timing. Raveena has proved her worth with the numerous comedies she has starred in during the 1990s and early 2000s, as well as the recently released Welcome To The Jungle (2026). Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra began her career with a comic and adorable role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Hence, expect them to rock the show in Malamaal Weekly 2."

Besides Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra, Paresh Rawal has also been confirmed for the film. The makers are now looking to cast other prominent actors in key roles.

In February, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote of a source that said, “The team, working on Malamaal Weekly 2, has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series. It is not a direct sequel. The characters and setting this time would be different, but just like the first part, it’ll be about a group of greedy villagers who go to insane lengths to get hold of a huge amount of money.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fame to direct Malamaal Weekly 2

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