Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) India has stepped up its efforts against the unauthorised use of copyrighted music at commercial venues. The copyright licensing organisation recently approached the Bombay High Court against Ballr, a luxury nightclub in Pune co-owned by actor Sanjay Dutt and Heramb Shelke, alleging that the venue had been playing copyrighted songs without a valid licence.

Bombay HC restrains Sanjay Dutt’s Pune nightclub from playing songs without authorisation

In an order passed on August 7, the Bombay High Court granted ad interim relief to PPL and restrained the nightclub owners from publicly performing or using sound recordings from PPL's repertoire without obtaining the required non-exclusive public performance licence.

The case came to light after a PPL representative visited Ballr on June 24 and allegedly found several popular songs being played at the venue. The tracks included ‘Badtameez Dil’, ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, ‘Dard-e-Disco’, ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Dus Bahane’, Justin Bieber's ‘What Do You Mean’ and Dua Lipa's ‘Levitating’. According to PPL, the copyrights to these recordings are held by the organisation.

During the hearing, the court was informed that Ballr had previously obtained a licence to use music from PPL's repertoire. However, the licence had expired and was not renewed. Taking note of this, the court restrained the defendants from using PPL's copyrighted recordings without securing the necessary licence.

PPL has maintained that venues using copyrighted music for public entertainment must obtain the appropriate permissions. Following the court's order, PPL advocate Hiten Wasan said the organisation would continue to identify instances of unauthorised music use and take legal action where necessary.

He asserted, "The ad interim injunction granted by the Bombay High Court sends a clear message that continued unauthorised use of copyrighted music can have serious legal consequences."

The order comes as PPL continues its efforts to ensure that copyrighted music is used in commercial establishments only after the required licences have been obtained.

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