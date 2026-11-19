Set in 15th-century Kashi, the film will explore the mystic poet’s life, philosophy and challenge to religious and social divisions.

Mahaveer Jain Films has announced its next cinematic venture, Kabira, an epic musical drama based on the life and philosophy of Sant Kabir. The film will explore the journey of the 15th-century poet, mystic and social reformer, whose verses and teachings challenged religious orthodoxy, caste divisions and the boundaries that separated communities.

Mahaveer Jain announces epic musical drama Kabira on Sant Kabir; Abhishek Sharma to direct, Tanishk Bagchi to compose

Set against the backdrop of 15th-century Kashi, Kabira will trace the life of a figure whose philosophy centred on humanity and spiritual unity. Born to a Hindu mother and raised by a Muslim weaver family, Kabir's journey was shaped by his position outside the established religious structures of his time. His life and poetry questioned divisions between communities, with his teachings continuing to find relevance across generations.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, known for helming projects such as Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Tere Bin Laden. With Kashi forming an important part of the narrative, the filmmaker will look to recreate the historical setting and bring the city's ghats and cultural atmosphere to the big screen.

Music will be a key element of the project, with composer Tanishk Bagchi developing its musical landscape. Kabir's celebrated dohas and spiritual philosophy will be reinterpreted through a blend of folk, Sufi and classical fusion sounds. The makers are positioning the film as a musical experience that brings together the poet's timeless words and a contemporary cinematic presentation.

Kabira is presented by Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF), Saral Vallabh Bhansali and Shraddha Singh under the banner of A Shock and Awe Production.

While the makers have not yet revealed details about the principal cast, the project is scheduled to go on floors in early 2027. With its focus on Kabir's life, social philosophy and poetry, the film aims to bring a significant chapter of India's cultural and spiritual history to theatrical audiences.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahaveer Jain Films to present ambitious Kannada sci-fi thriller Lambodhara 2.0, starring Kunal Kapoor and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Simple Suni; set for November 20 release

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