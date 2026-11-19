Mumbai's iconic cinema complex, G7 multiplex, popularly known as Gaiety-Galaxy, has been shut since September 7 this year. What initially seemed like a simple matter of licence renewal dragged on for more than two months. But finally, there's good news for the countless fans of this legendary cinema complex. Gaiety-Galaxy is all set to reopen from tomorrow, November 20!

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety-Galaxy FINALLY reopens after 74 days, just 4 days before its 54th anniversary; full film schedule for the week REVEALED

This big breaking news was confirmed to Bollywood Hungama by Digvijay Jinde, who runs the hugely popular YouTube channel Bollywood Premee. He told us, “The good news is that the theatre finally resumes operations from November 20. The plans for tomorrow have already been drawn and advance booking has begun.”

Digvijay was overjoyed and even had tears of happiness when he informed us about this development. And it's hardly surprising. After all, for countless moviegoers, the temporary shutdown of Gaiety-Galaxy was nothing short of a heartbreak. For them, G7 is not just another cinema complex. It is a part of Mumbai's cinematic history, a place where films are not merely watched but truly celebrated.

Digvijay also shared with us the list of films that will be screened at G7 from November 20. The biggest auditorium, Gaiety, will screen Ramayana at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 9:15 pm. Galaxy will play the Hindi version of OM: Operation Mole at 11:45 am, 3:00 pm, 6:15 pm and 9:30 pm. In Gemini, Rajini: The Jailer 2 will be screened at 12:00 pm, 3:15 pm, 6:30 pm and 9:45 pm.

In the 100-seater Gossip, Kaali Kheti is scheduled for 12:45 pm, while Drishyam The Conclusion will be shown at 3:45 pm, 6:45 pm and 9:45 pm.

In Gem, Nanhe Dil, Jijai (Marathi flick), Kaali Kheti, Obsess and Udta Teer will be screened at 12:30 pm, 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:15 pm and 10:00 pm, respectively. Finally, in Glamour, The Vvaan will be screened at 12:15 pm, followed by Bandhu (Marathi flick) at 3:00 pm, Maitreyaa (Marathi flick) at 6:15 pm and Party Animals at 9:30 pm.

Gaiety-Galaxy's closure lasted a staggering 74 days, and one can only imagine the financial losses suffered by the management during this period. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that despite the shutdown, executive director Manoj Desai continued to pay salaries to the employees, ensuring that they did not suffer financially due to the closure.

Interestingly, Gaiety-Galaxy was inaugurated on November 24, 1972. In other words, the legendary cinema complex is reopening just four days before its 54th anniversary. For a theatre that has witnessed some of the biggest celebrations in Hindi cinema over more than five decades, the timing couldn't have been more special.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt becomes cover star of TIME’s first-ever TIME 100 Next India list, talks about women-centric films; says, “I am not going to stop choosing films that are women-led”

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