Mahaveer Jain Films, which has been backing several exciting projects across genres, is all set to present an ambitious Kannada sci-fi social thriller, Lambodhara 2.0. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the film, directed by acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Simple Suni, will release in cinemas on November 20, 2026, in Kannada and Hindi. Its exciting first look will be unveiled later this week, on Wednesday, October 14.

EXCLUSIVE: Mahaveer Jain Films to present ambitious Kannada sci-fi thriller Lambodhara 2.0, starring Kunal Kapoor and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Simple Suni; set for November 20 release

The film stars the talented and dashing actor Kunal Kapoor, Saachi Bindra and debutant Anil Shetty. Interestingly, Lambodhara 2.0 also features a real humanoid robot named JIA, making it one of the most intriguing aspects of the project.

Set in a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence and digital validation, Lambodhara 2.0 raises an interesting question: Can technology truly make human beings happy? Blending suspense, humour, entertainment and thought-provoking ideas, the film explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, human emotions, happiness and free will.

Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain has an interesting slate of films lined up. He, along with Rajshri Productions, is also producing Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. He has also announced RamBola, which will be directed by Vishal Chaturvedi of Hanuman Ansh fame. Another exciting project associated with Mahaveer Jain is Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 12, 2027. A few weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that Mahaveer Jain Films is producing a devotional drama fronted by Ravi Kishan.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Viral Sensation Ravi Kishan bags solo-lead Hindi film; to star in Mahaveer Jain’s devotional drama

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