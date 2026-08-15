Lalit Modi has denied reports claiming he will join Bigg Boss 20, calling them fake news and issuing a legal notice to publications carrying the claim.

Reports claiming that IPL founder and businessman Lalit Modi will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house have been denied by Modi, who has also issued a legal notice to publications and social media accounts that carried the claim. The clarification came a day after several social media accounts reported his alleged participation in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Lalit Modi DENIES Bigg Boss 20 participation, calls reports “fake news” and issues legal notice

Taking to X early on Saturday morning, Modi categorically rejected the reports and said he has neither been approached for the show nor intends to participate in it.

“FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become ‘news’ without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned,” he wrote.

Modi also shared a legal notice issued by his lawyers, Hirani & Associates, and warned the publications and social media accounts that had carried the reports. “Perhaps next time, verify before you publish,” he added.

According to the legal notice, the reports suggesting that Modi had been signed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20 are “false, baseless and mischievous.” His lawyers further clarified that Modi had not been approached by the show's producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative associated with the programme.

FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20.

I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20.

And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become “news” without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. My lawyers have issued… pic.twitter.com/DUQZUbqUYn — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 14, 2026

“Our Client hereby clarifies that the said reports are false, baseless and mischievous. Our Client has not been approached by the producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative of the said Programme; no person has been authorised to represent our Client or to hold out on his behalf in respect thereof; and our Client has not consented to, and has no intention of, participating in or being associated with the said Programme in any manner whatsoever,” the notice stated.

The legal notice also pointed out that Modi had not confirmed his alleged participation to any publication. It stated that the reports were published without verification or authorisation and objected to the use of Modi's name, image, photograph, likeness, voice and other personality attributes to suggest an association with Bigg Boss 20.

Meanwhile, anticipation around the 20th season of Bigg Boss continues to build. Salman Khan is returning as the host, with the Hindi edition scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors. The show's first trailer has already teased a new format element, with Salman introducing an additional ‘jeevan daan’, or lifeline, for contestants.

Also Read: Is Elnaaz Norouzi entering Bigg Boss 20? Here’s what we know

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