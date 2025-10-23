EXCLUSIVE: Amar Kaushik reveals why Bhediya looks ‘bigger and khunkhar’ in Thamma: “Our universe is expanding; we needed to give him more powers”; admits Varun Dhawan is “putting PRESSURE” for Bhediya 2: “But we have to be excited about the script…”

One of the highlights of the grand Diwali release Thamma is the special appearance by Bhediya, played by Varun Dhawan. He has become a crowd favourite; his entry got a rousing reception in Stree 2, where he also had a cameo, and Thamma was no exception. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik opened up on Bhediya.

EXCLUSIVE: Amar Kaushik reveals why Bhediya looks ‘bigger and khunkhar’ in Thamma: “Our universe is expanding; we needed to give him more powers”; admits Varun Dhawan is “putting PRESSURE” for Bhediya 2: “But we have to be excited about the script…”

Was the intention to take a different route for Bhediya’s cameo compared to the one he had in Stree 2? Amar Kaushik replied, “Yes. When we made Bhediya (2022), we could have made him bigger and stronger. But we had seen that a lot in the films of the West and I didn’t want to repeat it. Also, it didn’t fascinate me then. Our story was about animals saving the forest and hence, Bhediya should be like any other creature.”

He continued, “Now that the universe is expanding, Bhediya can’t remain just another beast. There was a need to give him more powers. Once he gets powers, what happens? We mulled over it and finally decided to make him bigger and more khunkhar. Even he’s shocked to see himself in the mirror in that avatar, as evident by the scene in the apparel shop. But it works well as it sets the rivalry between Bhediya and Betaal. Hence, this is how we established a chain of events – Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) meeting Elvis Karim Prabhakar (Sathyaraj), Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana) coming there at the same time and Elvis informing Jana about Alok is a Betaal.”

How did Varun react to the bigger Bhediya avatar? Amar Kaushik said, “He’s very happy and putting pressure on me to make Bhediya 2 soon!”

And rightly so! After seeing Bhediya in a cameo in Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma, there’s now a demand to have him in a full-fledged role. When asked about its update, Amar Kaushik explained, “We can’t make it unless we are excited with the script, and only then can we take things forward. However, I assure you that it won’t take much time now.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Shalini goes on floors in January 2026; Amar Kaushik explains how Aneet Padda came on board, “We saw Saiyaara and knew that she perfectly…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.