Acclaimed actor Kirti Kulhari is all set for a career milestone as she takes her maiden feature production, Kinaare, to the upcoming edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF).

Kirti Kulhari’s production debut Kinaare to premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Written and directed by the Qadri brothers (Akbar & Azam Qadri), Kinaare will premiere at DIFF and it marks a deeply personal chapter for Kulhari as she steps into the role of a producer. She has backed the feature under her banner Kintsukuroi Films along with co-producers Abhishek Koka and Maansi Guptey.

Led by an ensemble principal cast featuring Kulhari alongside Rajeev Siddhartha, Alka Amin, and Ravi Taneja, the film promises an intimate, lingering cinematic experience.

Set against the backdrop of a village near Delhi, Kinaare follows Amina (played by Kulhari), a single woman whose life is devoted to caring for her aging parents and tending to her home. Her routine is upended by a surprise visit from her cousin brother (Azam) after 15 years—unearthing a past that once fractured the family. Catching up on lost years—and love—the visit leaves her more at peace with the past and acceptance of the present.

Reflecting on the creative energy that went into shaping the project, lead actor and producer Kulhari shared, “Kinaare is a film that happens to be my first child as a producer, and that will always remain special. It’s a script that really resonated with me. It’s a simple, heartwarming, and subtle film. I find all these adjectives in Iranian films—which I’ve always really loved—so when something like this came to me, I knew I had to make it.”

Kulhari, who comes armed with more than a decade of a stellar acting career, said producing is not an easy task, especially if one’s trying to make a film themselves.

“This is exactly how I wanted to make this film: independently, make it the way I see it, the way we all see it collectively. It’s amazing that each and every member of the film has come together, believing in the script, and stood by my side purely for the passion of cinema, for the sole reason of being a part of the film for what it is. So, I’m very proud and happy to have brought something like Kinaare for the world to see.”

Echoing this sentiment, co-star Rajeev Siddhartha opened up about the rare rhythm of the script and the immersive environment on set.

“I feel every actor looks forward to and hopes that they come across a script where not only is the written word important, but also the script itself encourages you to explore the spaces between the words. And with Kinaare, I got to do that as an actor. I feel Kinaare has such a universal theme that everybody who sees it will definitely be touched, be moved and be slightly changed from within after the experience.”

Rounding out the film's artistic vision are cinematographer Arjun Sundaram, music composer Mohan Kannan, editor Bakul Matiyani, and sound designer Sanjay Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.43 lakhs in unauthorized credit card transactions

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