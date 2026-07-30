The Mumbai police and Cyber Cell immediately launched an investigation after the actress alerted her bank over this suspicious overseas transaction notification.

Actress Kirti Kulhari has reportedly become the latest celebrity to fall victim to cyber fraud after unauthorized transactions amounting to Rs 2,43,852 were allegedly made using her credit card. Following the incident, the actress approached Mumbai Police, leading to the registration of a case against unidentified persons. Authorities have now launched an investigation to trace those responsible.

Kirti Kulhari falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 2.43 lakhs in unauthorized credit card transactions

According to reports, the incident came to light while Kirti was at a multiplex near Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai. During her visit, she reportedly received an alert on her mobile phone informing her of a foreign transaction worth $2,525 on Aeromexico Airlines through her credit card. The unexpected notification immediately raised concerns, as the actress had not authorized any such payment.

Realizing the transaction appeared suspicious, Kirti is said to have contacted her bank's customer care helpline without delay. During the verification process, bank officials reportedly discovered that multiple unauthorized transactions had been carried out using her credit card. In total, four separate transactions had been processed without her consent, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 2,43,852.

As a precautionary measure, the bank immediately blocked the credit card to prevent any further misuse. The actress later filed a complaint with the Amboli Police Station, following which an FIR was registered against unknown accused under relevant sections pertaining to cyber fraud.

In her statement to the police, Kirti reportedly maintained that she had never shared her credit card password or confidential banking information with anyone. Investigators suspect that the fraud may have been executed through sophisticated digital methods, including the possible use of malware or spyware that compromised her phone or banking credentials. However, the exact modus operandi is yet to be determined.

The investigation has now been taken up by the Cyber Cell, which is working alongside local police officials to identify the perpetrators. Authorities are reportedly examining bank reference numbers, transaction records, and other digital footprints in an effort to trace those involved in the fraudulent activity.

The incident serves as another reminder of the growing threat posed by cybercrime, with online financial frauds increasingly targeting individuals through advanced hacking techniques.

On the professional front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in the web-series Shekhar Home. She recently also celebrated a major milestone in her career after completing the shoot of her first feature film as a producer. Sharing the update with fans on social media, the actress reflected on the emotional journey behind the project.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha make relationship official with New Year post

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