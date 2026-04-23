Filmmaker Anurag Basu has clarified that his much-anticipated musical romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is still in the early stages of production, dismissing reports that most of the shoot had already been completed.

Anurag Basu CLARIFIES status of Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela film: “Majority of the shooting is done is a myth”

In a recent interaction with Variety India, Basu revealed that only a limited portion of the film has been shot so far. Addressing speculation about the project’s progress, he said, “That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth. I've not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started.”

The film had generated significant buzz when its promo was unveiled in February last year with an initial release target of December 2025. However, the schedule was later pushed back due to multiple factors. Current estimates suggest the project may now arrive in theatres in late 2026 or early 2027.

During the same conversation, Basu also spoke about his eagerness to move on to his long-planned biopic on Kishore Kumar once the Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela starrer is completed.

“I'm dying to jump into that film as soon as I get over with the film which I'm doing right now, and I'm galloping with it. I want to finish it because I really want to get into Kishore as soon as possible. Kishore has been in my system for a very long time. I want to get it out right now. I'm shooting a film which has Kartik Aaryan, and as soon as I finish that, I'll get into Kishore,” he said.

The upcoming romantic drama has been widely discussed since early speculation linked it to Aashiqui’s legacy. However, the project is moving forward as a standalone film following creative and legal complications related to the franchise.

Despite that, the film is expected to retain the nostalgic musical tone associated with classic Hindi romantic dramas. Early glimpses from the sets have also suggested a more intense and grounded look for Kartik Aaryan compared to his earlier romantic roles, adding to curiosity around the project.

Also Read: Trade experts predict that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will fold under Rs. 50 cr but believe that Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s next won’t be affected: “Both films will take him to centres where mass heroes are born and worshipped”

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