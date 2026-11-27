Kareena Kapoor Khan is lending her support to the conversation around mental health among young people through UNICEF’s global podcast On My Mind. The actor, who serves as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, will feature in the Hindi edition of the podcast, where she will introduce and conclude both episodes. The two episodes are scheduled to premiere on Spotify towards the end of November 2026.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Darasing Khurana for UNICEF’s Hindi mental health podcast ‘On My Mind’

Developed by UNICEF in collaboration with international experts, On My Mind aims to address mental health concerns among teenagers and young people. The Hindi adaptation, created in partnership with UNICEF India’s global team, seeks to make these conversations accessible to Hindi-speaking audiences. Kareena’s segments will serve as the opening and closing portions of both episodes, helping bring attention to the subjects discussed.

The podcast will focus on practical ways young people can understand and deal with mental health challenges. It will cover how to navigate difficult phases, recognise signs that a friend or peer may be struggling, and offer support to someone going through an emotional crisis. The episodes will also discuss self-help techniques, situations that require professional assistance, and the role parents, teachers and educators can play in supporting young people. Listeners will also be directed towards affordable mental health resources.

Actor and philanthropist Darasing Khurana, who is also a Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador, has recorded and presented both episodes. Speaking about his association with the initiative, Darasing said, "When I was approached for this initiative, my immediate response was yes. As someone who has been actively advocating for mental health, this felt like a natural extension of the work I have been doing and the awareness I want to create among young people. What makes this initiative particularly meaningful is that it goes beyond simply talking about mental health; it gives young people practical information about recognising challenges, supporting one another and knowing where to seek help. With Kareena Kapoor Khan coming on board, I believe these conversations have the potential to reach a much wider audience across the country. And the fact that the episodes are in Hindi makes them all the more relevant, particularly for young people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where access to mental health resources can be more limited and conversations around mental health are still surrounded by stigma and taboo. Language should never be a barrier to understanding mental health or seeking support. I hope these episodes encourage more young people to take that first step, whether for themselves or someone around them.”

The initiative also aligns with Darasing's ongoing efforts to improve access to mental health support. Through his Pause.Breathe.Talk. Foundation, he works towards making counselling services and conversations around mental well-being more accessible and affordable. His role as a Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador also involves advocating for youth development, well-being and social inclusion on international platforms.

The Hindi edition of On My Mind is expected to premiere on Spotify towards the end of November 2026, with Kareena and Darasing coming together to bring conversations around mental health to a wider Hindi-speaking audience.

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