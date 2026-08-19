Isha Koppikar recently addressed the label of ‘andhbhakt’ while speaking about her love for India and her belief in contributing towards the country’s progress. The actress made it clear that her devotion is not towards any political party but towards her nation. Her remarks have now received support from actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who responded to Isha’s video on social media.

Kangana Ranaut backs Isha Koppikar after the latter calls herself an ‘andhbhakt’: “I love my country I love my people”

Isha shared the video on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, explaining why she does not shy away from calling herself a ‘bhakt’ or an ‘andhbhakt’ when it comes to her country. Kangana reacted to the post and highlighted instances from her own life where she says she stood up against injustice and violence.

“Wow well explained for me as- in high school protested against a teacher who used to hit children in head with stick during assembly, protested against 26/11 violence. Protested against Nirbhaya brutality. Never blamed parents for any limitation that may have come my way. Instead uplifted whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself," Kangana wrote in response to Isha’s video. She further added, “Identifies being a bhakt of almost anyone who I meet, I love my country I love my people. I simply love my life," she added.

In her original video, Isha explained that her use of the term ‘andhbhakt’ is specifically linked to her love for the country rather than allegiance to a political party. She said, “Yes, I am an andhbhakt. If it is bhakti (devotion) to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakti andhbhakt. But my blind devotion is not towards any political party; it’s towards my country. Nation first. I can question the government and disagree with its policies. And still love my country wholeheartedly.”

Isha also spoke about the importance of contributing to the nation instead of only questioning what one receives from it. “This country is my home, where I have earned and continue to earn a livelihood and where I continue to get opportunities. So, I am not ashamed to be proud of my country. Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that improves your country.”

She concluded by reiterating her belief in India and its future, saying, “Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why not start thinking about what we can contribute to the country? Because Bharat is changing. It’s time to change our thoughts to help in making a new Bharat. So, call me a bhakt, call me an andhbhakt, call me a nationalist. I am Indian, I love my India, I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically.”

Kangana’s response comes as a public endorsement of Isha’s views, with the actress turned politician drawing parallels with moments when she says she chose to speak up against injustice and violence.

Also Read: Isha Koppikar REACTS to being called “andhbhakt”: “My devotion is not for any political party, but for my country”

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