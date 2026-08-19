Kartik has been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is expected to undergo knee surgery before taking a few days off to recover.

Kartik Aaryan has suffered a serious knee injury while shooting an intense action sequence for his upcoming untitled film with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The actor reportedly sustained the injury during the final phase of the shoot, which was scheduled to wrap after two more days of filming.

Kartik Aaryan to undergo knee surgery after injury on Kabir Khan’s film set

According to India Today, Kartik had been undergoing rigorous training with action coaches ahead of the demanding sequences. During one of the action scenes, he injured his knee and was subsequently rushed to a hospital in the town for medical attention.

A source close to the production told India Today, “Kartik has now been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments.”

Following the surgery, Kartik is expected to take a short break to recover. He will reportedly resume work on Anurag Basu’s untitled project once he is fit to return to the sets.

The injury comes at a busy phase in Kartik’s professional career. The actor recently received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He has also ventured into film production with Dopamine Studios and is collaborating with Kabir Khan on the upcoming project. The film marks Kartik’s second association with Khan after Chandu Champion.

Apart from the Kabir Khan directorial, Kartik has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy-adventure film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The actor is also part of Captain India, which remains among his upcoming projects.

For now, Kartik is expected to prioritise his recovery following the knee injury and surgery before returning to his packed work schedule.

Also Read : Kartik Aaryan launches Dopamine Studios, joins Kabir Khan’s sports drama as producer

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