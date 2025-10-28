In 2024, Kabir Khan collaborated with Kartik Aaryan for the first time on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chandu Champion. The film garnered widespread critical acclaim, with Kartik earning commendation for venturing beyond his artistic comfort zone. A year hence, the industry abounds with speculation regarding the duo’s much-anticipated reunion.

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan to reunite for a Rs. 150 crore sports-based action movie after Chandu Champion

Reliable source confirms that Kartik Aaryan has agreed to do Kabir Khan's next film, which will be a sports-based action film inspired by an incredible true story. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Kabir loves to push the envelope with every single film, and his next is a hard-hitting and thrilling story with action, drama, and emotions. He feels Kartik fits the bill to the T, and the duo are looking to establish themselves as a combo who always delivers a new cinematic experience for the audience."

We hear that the film will be made on a mega-budget of Rs 150 crores and will be the most expensive film of Kartik Aaryan's career. "Kartik has proved his audience pull with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, and is looking to take things to the next level with his lineup ahead. Even his next with Dharma Productions is a Rs. 150 crore budget film, and the Kabir Khan directorial too is expected to be an ambitious tale. An announcement will be made next year."

Kartik is meanwhile looking to start Naagzilla on November 1. More details on the Kabir combo are awaited.

