Telugu star Sudheer Babu and Bollywood’s newlywed actress Sonakshi Sinha making her first major screen appearance since her wedding recently completed shooting the climax sequence of their upcoming Hindi–Telugu bilingual Jatadhara, where they play the protagonist and antagonist, respectively.

The climactic face-off, described as unlike anything seen before on screen, required over 18 hours of filming each day for more than a week. Both actors reportedly rehearsed for weeks to make the hand-to-hand combat appear authentic and physically intense.

Producer Prerna Arora, who is backing the ambitious project, shared exclusive details about the demanding schedule and the vision behind it. “It is the toughest climax that both my leads Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have shot in their careers,” says Arora. “Both of them have done action films before, but nothing comparable to this. The fight had to be between equals. There were no concessions for the antagonist being a woman.”

Arora further explains the creative symbolism behind the showdown. “Sudheer Babu represents Light, while Sonakshi Sinha embodies Darkness. Their clash was choreographed without using special effects all raw and real. Watching them fight on set was an unforgettable experience.”

Though Sonakshi carried home several bruises, she fortunately escaped any major injuries. The actress, known for her physical commitment to roles, reportedly insisted on performing most of the action herself, adding a layer of grit and authenticity to the film’s high-voltage climax.

With its blend of mythology, action, and emotion, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated bilingual releases of the coming year and its finale promises to be as fierce as its stars.

