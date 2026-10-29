Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and others discuss Ramayana’s values with students from 500 schools; special episode to stream on JioHotstar

Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, actor Ravie Dubey and producer Namit Malhotra have come together for a conversation with students about the values and characters of the Ramayana. Titled Har Yug Mein Ram: A Conversation with Young Leaders, the special episode will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from November 1.

Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and others discuss Ramayana’s values with students from 500 schools; special episode to stream on JioHotstar

Organised by JioHotstar in partnership with the makers of Ramayana and the International Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (I.I.M.U.N.), the initiative brought together nearly 20,000 students from more than 500 schools across 18 cities. The event aimed to explore how the epic’s themes of duty, courage, friendship, love, forgiveness and sacrifice continue to resonate with younger audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor reflects on playing Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana: Part One, said interacting with students gave him an opportunity to hear how a new generation interprets the character. “Rama’s story has been part of our lives for generations, and stepping into his shoes has been an incredibly humbling experience. What made this interaction special was hearing young minds engage with his story in their own way,” Ranbir said.

He added that the conversation reminded him how different generations can find their own meaning in Rama’s journey while continuing to connect with its familiar themes.

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Students explore the Ramayana’s characters and choices

The event took place at I.I.M.U.N.’s headquarters in Mumbai, with around 150 student leaders attending in person and others participating virtually from classrooms across the country. Students asked the guests questions about the epic’s central characters and their decisions. The discussion included who they considered the true hero of the Ramayana, what they would ask Lord Rama, which character they would choose as a friend and whose journey among Rama, Sita and Lakshman they found most challenging.

Producer Namit Malhotra said the conversation was an opportunity to help young people develop their own understanding of the epic. “Ramayana has given us generations of stories, values and lessons that continue to guide us even today. As we bring this epic to the big screen, it’s equally important that young people discover these values and find their own connection with them,” he said.

Malhotra added that the students’ curiosity and perspectives demonstrated how the story continues to connect with new generations.

Nitesh Tiwari and Ravie Dubey on the epic’s enduring relevance

Director Nitesh Tiwari said the Ramayana’s appeal lies not only in its larger-than-life events but also in the personal choices and emotions of its characters. “The richness of Ramayana lies in the fact that alongside its larger-than-life moments, its characters face deeply human choices and emotions. As filmmakers, our responsibility was to preserve that emotional truth while bringing the story to the screen for a new generation,” Tiwari said.

Ravie Dubey, who portrays Lakshman in the film, reflected on the relationship between Lakshman and Rama, which is shaped by loyalty, love and duty. “Playing Lakshman gave me the opportunity to explore a relationship built on loyalty, love and an unwavering sense of duty. What I found interesting during this interaction was how young people viewed these relationships and choices from their own experiences,” Dubey said.

He added that hearing the students’ interpretations gave him new perspectives on his character.

The special episode arrives ahead of the theatrical release of Ramayana: Part One, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is adapted by Shridhar Raghavan from Valmiki’s Ramayana.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English, including IMAX 3D. Following its exclusive theatrical window, the film will be available on JioHotstar through an on-demand purchase offering.

Meanwhile, Har Yug Mein Ram: A Conversation with Young Leaders will premiere on JioHotstar on November 1, bringing the discussion about the epic’s values and relevance to a wider audience.

Also Read: Ramayana makers release ‘Judi Jodi’ on Karwa Chauth, song celebrates eternal bond between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita

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