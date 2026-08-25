National Geographic’s LION follows lion cub Kio’s four-year journey from vulnerable cub to king, premiering August 27 on TV and JioHotstar.

Jon Favreau-backed LION to premiere in India on August 27, follows lion cub Kio’s journey

National Geographic is set to premiere LION, a new wildlife series executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, on August 27. The series follows Kio, a lion cub in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, documenting his journey from a vulnerable young cub to a mature lion.

Jon Favreau-backed LION to premiere in India on August 27, follows lion cub Kio’s journey

LION will premiere on National Geographic India at 7 PM and will also stream on JioHotstar.

LION follows Kio over four years

Filmed entirely in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, LION has been in production for four years. The team, which also included local Kenyan filmmakers, spent nearly 1,400 days filming across 52 shoots while following the same pride.

The series aims to offer a close look at Kio’s growth while exploring themes of family, survival, courage and leadership. According to the makers, the production is the first natural history project to document a lion’s complete journey from cub to king.

Speaking about the experience, Jon Favreau said, “After tracking the lions in the field for four years, the pride never ceased to surprise us. What Kio endures and eventually becomes is extraordinary.”

He added, “Watching this hero’s journey unfold against the backdrop of nature was incredible to witness.”

Hans Zimmer leads the original score

The series also features an original score led by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, with Niccolò Pacella and George Hutson Warren of Bleeding Fingers Music Group.

The soundtrack incorporates local singers, traditional instruments and lion roars, with additional vocals by the Nairobi Chamber Chorus. The series theme was co-composed by Lebo M., Andrew Christie and Zimmer.

The music also includes subtle references to The Lion King, connecting the series to Favreau's previous work while maintaining its documentary setting.

LION to premiere in India on August 27

Alok Jain, Head of Hindi and English Entertainment Business at JioStar, said the series combines “patience, access and cinematic filmmaking” to tell Kio’s story.

“LION is a powerful story of survival, family and leadership, told through the extraordinary journey of Kio,” Jain said. He added that following Kio for four years allowed the filmmakers to capture his transformation from a vulnerable cub into a young lion.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit for National Geographic, LION has Favreau and Gunton as executive producers. Jane Atkins serves as series producer, while Simon Blakeney is the co-executive producer.

The series will premiere on National Geographic India on August 27 at 7 PM, followed by new episodes every Thursday at the same time. It will also be available to stream on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra fronts National Geographic India’s new travel series Postcards from Hong Kong

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