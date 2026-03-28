National Geographic India has announced a new two-episode travel series titled Postcards from Hong Kong, featuring Ridhi Dogra exploring a different perspective of Hong Kong beyond its familiar skyline and urban image. The series premieres on March 28 at 8 PM on National Geographic Channel and will also stream on JioHotstar.

Ridhi Dogra fronts National Geographic India’s new travel series Postcards from Hong Kong

Produced by National Geographic Creative Works, the show follows Ridhi as she travels through both well-known landmarks and lesser-seen locations across the city. The series highlights coastal landscapes, hiking trails and cultural experiences while also presenting everyday local life through interactions with guides and influencers.

In the first episode, Ridhi explores quieter and nature-focused destinations such as Sai Kung, Big Wave Bay, Dragon’s Back, Tai O, Ngong Ping, Po Lin Monastery and the Tian Tan Buddha. The journey reflects a slower and more reflective side of the city while also documenting her personal experience of travel and discovery.

The second episode shifts focus to the energetic side of Hong Kong. With 72 hours remaining in the city, Ridhi visits Causeway Bay, Happy Valley Racecourse and Michelin-recognised dining destinations, along with luxury shopping at Landmark. The episode captures the fast-paced character often associated with Hong Kong’s global identity.

Speaking about the experience, Ridhi Dogra said, “Being part of Postcards from Hong Kong with Nat Geo was a deeply enriching experience. What I love about this journey is that it goes beyond the obvious; it’s not just about the skyline or the speed of the city but about the stories that live in its quieter corners. From hiking through misty trails to understanding local traditions, I found myself connecting with Hong Kong in a way that felt real, immersive and meaningful.”

A spokesperson from National Geographic India said, “With Postcards from Hong Kong, we set out to go beyond the familiar and explore the city through a more intimate, human lens. At National Geographic, storytelling is rooted in depth and discovery, and our collaboration with Hong Kong Tourism Board reflects that ethos—bringing together local insights and global storytelling to showcase this exciting city in a whole new light. The series presents Hong Kong as a layered, living narrative, rich in culture, tradition, and unexpected experiences.”

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Hong Kong Tourism Board Director for South Asia Puneet Kumar added, “Postcards from Hong Kong is a reflection of meaningful storytelling that brings the city to life in an immersive way. We are delighted to see Hong Kong portrayed through such a fresh and nuanced lens. Through this collaboration with National Geographic, the series showcases a side of the city that many travellers are yet to discover—from scenic trails and coastal escapes to rich cultural traditions and vibrant local communities. It beautifully captures the diversity and spirit that define Hong Kong.”

The series also features experiences such as watching the Symphony of Lights aboard Aqua Luna, alongside explorations of local cuisine and neighbourhood spaces, presenting Hong Kong through a mix of travel, culture and personal storytelling

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra reflects on a tough decision in The 50 : “The guilt of not voting for your friends is too much”

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