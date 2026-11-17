John Abraham makes a STRONG appeal to tourists visiting Meghalaya: “For heaven’s sake, DON’T dirty the place!”; reveals that the North-Eastern state will soon have India’s BIGGEST football stadium

John Abraham was the guest of honour at an event held on November 17 in Mumbai to promote Meghalaya Tourism. He was joined by Dr Vijay Kumar Damera, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya; Brenda Lee Pakyntein, MCS (Joint Secretary and Director, Tourism); and Nikhil Agarwal. At the event, John and the other dignitaries launched Living Meghalaya, a curated collection of stays across hidden gems in Meghalaya, including Umiam, Jongksha and Sakal A-duma.

John Abraham makes a STRONG appeal to tourists visiting Meghalaya: “For heaven’s sake, DON’T dirty the place!”; reveals that the North-Eastern state will soon have India’s BIGGEST football stadium

While interacting with the media, John Abraham spoke passionately about his association with Meghalaya. He said, “The government of Meghalaya has been kind enough to give us 20 acres of land. On that land, we are building a state-of-the-art academy, primarily for football and then for other sports.”

He raised laughs as he added, “My brother (Alan Abraham) is designing it. He’s an architect. Thankfully, he would not charge for it. Free mein design karega mere liye!”

On a serious note, he confessed, “It’s my desire to design a world-class academy where we can groom young footballers so that they can play at an international level.”

John Abraham continued, “I am very excited to present this very beautiful state to you that is arguably the most searched state today in India. It’s got beautiful locations. Connectivity is at its best now. Meghalaya itna duur nahin hai. Aap jaa sakte ho wahaan pe. I consider it my home. We house our football there and soon, we are also going to have our academy.”

He also revealed, “Shillong is soon going to have India’s biggest football stadium. It has a capacity of 40,000 spectators. It’s 70-80% ready. It’s of international standards, at par with prominent stadiums across the world. I have seen our academy spot as well. It’s just 500 metres away from the stadium. That way, we are lucky! So, please come and watch football games there in the future (smiles).”

John then spoke about the cleanliness of Meghalaya and made a candid observation. He said, “Meghalaya is very clean. I am sorry to say, but we must learn a sense of hygiene and we must learn to be clean as people. If you walk around Meghalaya anywhere, you’ll see that it’s so clean.”

When a journalist asked whether the state offers sufficient food options for vegetarians and vegans, John clarified, “I have a lot of vegans and vegetarians in my team. You also get the best vegan and vegetarian food in Meghalaya. So, food is not a problem in that state at all.”

Highlighting the state's vibrant music scene, he further stated, “In Meghalaya, there are as many as 3,000 to 4,000 live bands playing. That’s the level of music and culture the state has.”

Later, while addressing the gathering from the dais, John Abraham once again stressed the importance of keeping Meghalaya clean. Making a strong appeal to tourists, he said, “For heaven’s sake, don’t dirty the place! Meghalaya is a very clean state. We are known for our hygiene. So, please make sure we don’t dirty that state. Keep it clean; keep it pristine.”

Also Read: John Abraham joins Indian Superbike League as Strategic Advisor: “It’s time to get India racing”

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