The craze for Avengers: Doomsday is already reaching extraordinary levels. The much-awaited Marvel film is scheduled to release in India on Thursday, December 17, but its advance booking began with a bang on the night of November 16, more than a month before release. And yet, tickets have started selling like hot cakes.

Avengers: Doomsday creates HISTORY; emerges as the FIRST film to open midnight show bookings ONE MONTH before release; shows already filling FAST

What makes this development remarkable and even historic is that cinemas have begun selling tickets for post-midnight shows right from the start. Usually, theatres first open bookings for shows during normal hours. Midnight shows are added on the day of release, depending on demand. In the case of Oppenheimer (2023), midnight screenings were added much later, more than 10 days after advance bookings had commenced and 2-3 days before release. However, Avengers: Doomsday has taken things to another level. In a rare development, bookings have opened more than a month in advance for shows beginning as early as 12:00 am. What's more, several of these screenings are already filling up rapidly.

Most of these early screenings are for the English version in Infinity Vision 3D. In Mumbai, PVR Lower Parel has scheduled shows at 12:05 am and 3:05 am. Similarly, Miraj Wadala will screen the film at 12:05 am and 3:05 am. PVR Sangam Andheri has shows at 12:05 am and 3:25 am, while INOX Raghuleela Kandivali has scheduled screenings at the same timings. At Cinepolis Viviana Mall, Thane, moviegoers can catch the film at 12:01 am. Meanwhile, PVR Infiniti Malad has scheduled a show at 3:15 am. In Delhi-NCR, Gurugram's Cinepolis Airia Mall and Cinepolis Grand View High Street have scheduled shows at 12:05 am and 12:15 am, respectively.

In Ahmedabad, Cinepolis Nexus has opened bookings for an 11:59 am show. This means that the screening will technically take place on December 16, a day before the film's official release. Meanwhile, Cinepolis Vastral is the only cinema in India to have opened bookings for a 12:10 am show in the regular 2D format instead of Infinity Vision 3D.

As for Surat, PVR Rahul Raj is the only theatre in India to have opened bookings for a 2:15 am show in Infinity Vision 3D, that too in Hindi. Other post-midnight screenings include Kolkata's Cinepolis Lake Mall (12:00 am and 12:10 am) and Cinepolis Acropolis Mall (12:25 am), as well as Vadodara's INOX Race Course Circle (12:05 am and 3:25 am).

Of course, moviegoers can also watch the film during normal hours. However, this is just the beginning. Looking at the response, there's little doubt that more cinemas will soon add screenings between 12:00 am and 6:00 am to accommodate the growing demand.

The only downside is the IMAX situation. Dune: Part Three, which releases in the same week (Friday, December 18), has secured exclusive IMAX screenings in major markets, leaving Avengers: Doomsday without an IMAX release. Nevertheless, the early rush for midnight shows indicates that the superhero extravaganza could emerge as one of the biggest openers ever in India.

Apart from Dune: Part Three, Jumanji: Open World and the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King are also arriving in the second half of December. With four massive films battling for audiences, expect 2026 to end with a bang.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday unveils 5 new posters featuring Doctor Doom; Robert Downey Jr’s villainous avatar takes centre stage

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