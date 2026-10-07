On September 23, the nominations for the 54th International Emmy Awards were announced and, in a significant achievement for India, the SonyLIV series Real Kashmir Football Club bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. The recognition came as a pleasant surprise for the team, who are understandably on cloud nine. Its lead writer and executive producer is Simaab Hashmi, who is also the writer and creative producer of Force 3. The much-awaited action film brings together John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane for the first time. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Simaab Hashmi spoke about Force 3, which is all set to release on March 19, 2027.

EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 writer Simaab Hashmi says John Abraham-Harshvardhan Rane combo will “pack a PUNCH”; calls the film “bigger, better and BADDER”

Simaab Hashmi said, “Force 3 is bigger, better and badder than ever before! People are pumped up about the combination of John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane. Seeing them together on the big screen will surely pack a punch (smiles).”

Simaab was all praise for both John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane. He revealed, “In our industry, there is a lot of lip service. A lot of filmmakers claim in interviews, ‘We should support writers’. But when you meet them or during narrations, you don’t always feel that energy. I was on the set of Force 3 as I am also a creative producer, and I saw how collaborative both John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane were. They are such nice people and genuinely care about what the director and writer have to say. “I tell people, ‘Both of them have spoilt me and director Bhav Dhulia!’ They were so welcoming and warm towards every idea we threw at them.”

He added, “John Abraham has really been a leader who has led the film both as a producer and an actor. As for Harshvardhan Rane, we share such a bond that I call him Harsh bhai.”

Harshvardhan Rane has had a huge fan following, but box-office success had largely eluded him. That changed last year when Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released and amassed huge numbers. It also gave a boost to his Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which emerged as a sleeper hit last year. On this, Simaab smiled and said, “It proves that you can’t keep a good man down.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: From John Abraham’s Force 3 to Ekta Kapoor’s action franchise: Harshvardhan Rane’s recent choices suggest producers are beginning to explore the full range of his screen persona

More Pages: Force 3 Box Office Collection

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