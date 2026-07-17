Actor Rakul Preet Singh has joined the #WhatsOnYourPlate social media challenge, an initiative inspired by the upcoming film The India Story. The actress shared a glimpse of her meal online after being nominated by Kajal Aggarwal and encouraged more people to participate in the campaign.

Rakul Preet Singh joins #WhatsOnYourPlate challenge, nominates Jackky Bhagnani and Tamannaah Bhatia

In her post, Rakul thanked Kajal for nominating her and shared that her plate featured a clean and balanced meal. She also passed on the challenge to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Tamannaah Bhatia, inviting them to take part in the initiative.

Kajal later reshared Rakul's story, acknowledging her participation in the campaign.

Campaign aims to spark conversations around food choices

The #WhatsOnYourPlate challenge has been gaining attention on social media, with participants posting pictures of their meals while encouraging discussions about food quality and farming practices. The campaign also draws attention to pesticide use in agriculture and encourages people to be more aware of what they consume.

The initiative is linked to the theme of The India Story, which explores the impact of pesticide farming on public health.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. The film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The ongoing #WhatsOnYourPlate campaign has become one of the promotional activities associated with the film, encouraging discussions around its central theme ahead of release.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade join #WhatsOnYourPlate food safety challenge ahead of The India Story release

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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