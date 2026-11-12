Netflix is set to release O Saathi Re, a romantic drama series created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, on December 4, 2026. Directed by Arif Ali, the Window Seat Films production features Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The series explores the complexities of love, emotional imbalances in relationships and the challenges faced by a couple navigating separation.

Imtiaz Ali’s O Saathi Re starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, to Premiere on Netflix on December 4

Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, O Saathi Re follows layered characters as they navigate the different dimensions of love and relationships. From understanding individual identities and personal desires to examining power dynamics and the difficult process of letting go, the series looks at romance beyond conventional notions of togetherness. At its centre is a relationship in which affection exists, but the balance of love is not necessarily equal.

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz Ali said, “O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director. We’ve had a wonderful run of partnership with Netflix with the experiences of She and Amar Singh Chamkila. We couldn’t have conceived this series without them. We present O Saathi Re with love and hope people like it.”

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Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, also spoke about the upcoming show and the platform's plans for the romance genre. She said, “Romance is such a loved genre and yet so under served in the series format. After Musafir Cafe, we are extremely excited to bring our next offering in the romance genre - Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re. The complexity of this romance is what sets it apart as it takes something as familiar as love and sees it through the lens of a dynamic that always exists in a love story, raising a never asked question - is all love truly ever equal?

Imtiaz has always had a wonderful understanding of people and the emotions that drive them and this love story through his lens of finding the deeper meaning in the everyday is something we can't wait for the audience to discover. After our wonderful partnership with him for Amar Singh Chamkila, there is something very special about seeing him bring his distinct storytelling sensibility to his next long-form series. With an incredible cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, Imtiaz has created a world where every character brings a unique perspective to the story.”

Imtiaz Ali has previously explored different facets of romance and human relationships through films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal and Main Vaapas Aaunga. With O Saathi Re, he returns to the genre in a long-form series format, bringing his storytelling approach to a narrative centred on modern relationships. Arif Ali directs the series, which aims to explore the emotional complexities of love, affection and separation.

The series is written by Imtiaz Ali, Amogh Kanaskar and Nidhi Sethia, with Nidhi Sethia also serving as the creative producer. Vishal Bajaj and Pratik Nandkumar More of Shoot at Site are the executive producers.

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