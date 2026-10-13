SCOOP: Playback sensation Heer of Batwara 1947 and Peddi fame to make acting debut in Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain’s Side Heroes

In July, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform readers that Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain were planning to introduce fresh faces as the female lead in their upcoming friendship comedy, Side Heroes. We have now learned that the makers have zeroed in on playback sensation Heer for one of the female leads in the film.

SCOOP: Playback sensation Heer of Batwara 1947 and Peddi fame to make acting debut in Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain’s Side Heroes

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Heer is not just a talented singer but also a promising performer. She gave an impressive audition, and the makers felt that she would be perfect for the part. Interestingly, her character in the film is also a singer. Hence, casting a real-life playback singer would lend authenticity to the character.”

The source further revealed, “The makers are in advanced discussions with Heer and are expected to make an official announcement about her casting soon.”

About Heer

Heer has lent her voice to several notable songs in recent times. In Aamir Khan's production Batwara 1947, she sang 'Tabassum' alongside Sonu Nigam and 'Chal Anjaane'. Both songs were composed by A R Rahman, who also composed the music for Ram Charan-starrer Peddi. In this Pan-India film, Heer lent her voice to the song 'Hellallallo'.

Her other recent songs include 'Roop Di Rani' from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Guru Randhawa, and 'Chhaap Tilak' from Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Both songs were composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

About Side Heroes

Side Heroes is a hilarious friendship-reunion film with a touch of nostalgia, set in the heartland of India. Besides Heer, ot stars Varun Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Shikha K Ahluwalia, written by Siddarth Sen (director of Good Luck Jerry) and Pankaj Matta, and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

In September, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Side Heroes would be among the rare Hindi films to be shot entirely in Bihar. The film is scheduled to release on Friendship Day 2027.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals how Subhash Ghai SAVED Socha Na Tha: “He bought the film at a price higher than its actual value”; admits Showman was once FURIOUS with him: “He signed me for a film, but I backed out”

More Pages: Side Heroes Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.