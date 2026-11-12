Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali 2026 appearance has sparked a controversy over the 30-carat emerald pendant she wore as part of her festive look. The jewellery piece, reportedly a 200-year-old heirloom belonging to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal, features the Quranic verse Ayat-ul-Kursi. The controversy has led Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez to issue a legal notice seeking the removal of the actress's photographs from social media and a public apology. Meanwhile, the Hindu Utsav Samiti has come out in support of Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan faces legal notice over Quranic verse on 30-carat emerald pendant worn for Diwali 2026

The actress's festive look featured a silver kaftan paired with a matching turban and the statement emerald pendant. While her outfit and jewellery caught the attention of social media users, the religious inscription on the heirloom soon became a subject of debate. The pendant is associated with the Begums of Bhopal and has reportedly been passed down through Saif Ali Khan's family.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared details about Kareena's appearance in a social media post, explaining the history and significance of the pieces she wore. Describing the ensemble, she wrote, "Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style. Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by @punit.balana,wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi. Outfit: @punitbalanaofficial Jewelry: Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

However, Abbas Hafeez objected to the use of the Quranic verse as part of a fashion accessory. According to him, the pendant represents the Islamic heritage of the Begums of Bhopal and was commissioned as an expression of religious faith rather than for fashion purposes.

Clarifying his position, Hafeez said that his objection was not related to Kareena celebrating Diwali or choosing to wear a particular outfit. He told FPJ, "Let me make it very clear: people are free to celebrate whichever festival they wish and wear whatever clothes they want. Our objection is only to the Quranic verse. Even if she had worn it on Eid, it would still have been objectionable," he said.

Advocate Mohammad Zafar further explained that the legal notice demands the removal of Kareena's social media photographs. He also stated that if the request is not addressed, further legal remedies could be considered. While the controversy continues to draw attention, the Hindu Utsav Samiti's support for the actress has added another dimension to the debate surrounding her Diwali appearance.

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