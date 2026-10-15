Imran Khan to challenge FRRO’s directive asking him to leave India by Oct 28; veteran Raza Murad slams him for taking part in protest

Actor Imran Khan, an American citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is set to challenge the Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s (FRRO) directive asking him to leave India by October 28, as per a report by NDTV. His lawyer, Zulfiqar Memon, will file a petition before the Bombay High Court contesting the order.

Imran Khan to challenge FRRO’s directive asking him to leave India by Oct 28; veteran Raza Murad slams him for taking part in protest

The actor came under scrutiny following his participation in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai. The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Following the protest, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Imran Khan’s participation in the demonstration violated the restrictions applicable to foreign citizens. The police subsequently forwarded the complaint to the FRRO, which issued a notice directing the actor to leave the country.

The FRRO’s position is that holding an OCI card does not permit a foreign national to participate in protests. The order has been issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Section 7 of the legislation empowers the Central Government to issue orders and directions regulating, restricting or prohibiting the entry, departure, presence or movement of foreign nationals in India.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Raza Murad has slammed Khan, asserting that foreign nationals should not interfere in India’s domestic affairs. He also defended the authorities’ handling of the matter, pointing out that the actor has been given time to respond to the order and can seek judicial intervention if he believes the decision is unjust.

“Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country. I have only just learned that Imran Khan has become a U.S. national; he was an actor here. As a U.S. national, he has no right to participate so actively in the country’s internal affairs or its politics. The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework,” Murad told the news agency ANI.

He further noted that the actor has been given 15 days and can approach the court if he believes he is being treated unfairly or is being compelled to leave the country.

“He has been given a full 15 days. If he feels he is being treated unfairly or being forced to leave the country, he is welcome to approach the court, and whatever the court decides, we must all accept it. Let’s see how he reacts. He has two options: either leave the country by October 28, or if he does not wish to leave, or feels that he has been wronged or treated unjustly, he can take his grievance to the court,” Murad added.

Imran Khan’s proposed legal challenge will now bring the dispute before the Bombay High Court, where the validity of the FRRO’s order can be contested.

Also Read: Imran Khan opens up on decade-long acting break; says, “My comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is age-appropriate to where I am now”

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