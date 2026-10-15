In a city where couples can stay connected over their phones all day but struggle to find a few uninterrupted minutes together, even a simple kiss can turn into an adventure. Exploring this idea is Kiss Ka Kissa, an upcoming romantic Hindi short film starring real-life couple Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi. Landmarc Entertainment, led by filmmaker-producer Vidhi Kasliwal, has announced that the film will be released on October 22, 2026.

Kiss Ka Kissa: Vidhi Kasliwal announces romantic short film starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Josh

Set in Mumbai, Kiss Ka Kissa explores the romantic dreams people carry from their younger days and the little moments that sometimes remain unfulfilled. Combining humour, affection and everyday situations, the film looks at modern relationships and the ways romance can be found in seemingly ordinary experiences.

The pairing of Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi, who are also a couple in real life, brings an element of familiarity to the story. Rather than relying on grand romantic gestures, the film focuses on the emotions that emerge from everyday interactions. At its core, it celebrates spontaneity in love and the small moments that bring two people closer.

For Vidhi Kasliwal, the project continues her interest in stories centred on human emotions. Her filmmaking journey includes working with Rajshri Productions alongside Sooraj R. Barjatya before making her writing and directorial debut with Isi Life Mein.

"What drew me to Kiss Ka Kissa was its simplicity. We often associate romance with grand gestures, but sometimes the smallest moments carry the deepest emotions. There is something wonderfully relatable about two people trying to find a little space for themselves in a city that never slows down. At Landmarc, we have always believed that stories don't need to be larger than life to touch lives. They simply need to feel real," says Vidhi Kasliwal.

Written and directed by Ashish Sharma, Kiss Ka Kissa marks his fiction debut following more than a decade of work in advertising films, music videos and branded storytelling. The film is presented by Landmarc Entertainment and produced under its Landmarc Films banner. Vidhi Kasliwal has handled the production and creative direction, while Aarti Bagdi serves as the creative producer.

Speaking about the film, Ashish Sharma shares, "I wanted to make Kiss Ka Kissa for two reasons: the little romantic dreams we carry from our younger days, and the joy of telling a simple, feel-good story. A first kiss, a stolen moment, a romantic adventure—sometimes life moves on, leaving these little dreams unfinished. Set against the chaos of Mumbai, the film explores how even the simplest romantic gesture can become an adventure when privacy is a luxury. I wanted the humour to emerge naturally from everyday situations. At its heart, the film celebrates love, youthful innocence and life's delightful unpredictability. I hope it leaves audiences smiling and perhaps remembering a little unfinished romantic story of their own."

Over the past 15 years, Landmarc has developed a filmography that includes Sanngto Aika, Vazandar, Ringan, Gachchi, Redu, Pipsi, Nashibvaan and Medium Spicy. As the company transitions into Landmarc Entertainment, it is expanding its operations through three initial verticals: Landmarc Films, Landmarc Melodies and Landmarc Digital. The company aims to explore new storytelling formats and support new voices while continuing to focus on emotionally driven narratives.

The film's creative team includes Vidhi Kasliwal as producer and creative visionary, Ashish Sharma as director, Aarti Bagdi as creative producer, Vikrant Thakur as director of photography and Puloma Pal as editor. Sarthak Karkare has composed the music, written the lyrics and created the background score. Prince Kumar of Casting Cubicle is responsible for casting, while K. R. Mahadevan [Mohan] serves as executive producer.

With its title reflecting the story's central idea, Kiss Ka Kissa looks beyond the kiss itself to explore the circumstances surrounding it. Against the pace of Mumbai, the film highlights how finding time for romance can be challenging, and how a single moment can become meaningful when two people make the most of it.

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