This Friday, November 20, will finally see the release of Godzilla Minus Zero in India. There’s tremendous craze among fans to catch the Japanese monster film on the big screen, and many have flooded social media with queries about its India release. Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding the film’s release plans. We were the first to announce that Godzilla Minus Zero would arrive in Indian cinemas on November 20. Later, Nayana Bijli, Lead – Distribution, Licensing & Content Acquisition, PVR INOX Pictures Limited, confirmed in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama that the film would also get an IMAX release. However, with just 48 hours left for its release, advance bookings for IMAX shows are yet to open. We have learned that a show-sharing issue has cropped up between Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana.

SCOOP: Ramayana’s BLOCKBUSTER run creates IMAX show-sharing hurdles for Godzilla Minus Zero; The Hunger Games may skip IMAX release

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ramayana is a grand Indian IMAX release and is doing phenomenal business in IMAX theatres across the country. The film had an exclusive two-week arrangement with IMAX. This is why Godzilla Minus Zero was pushed back by two weeks in India, although both films were released in the same week, that is, November 5/6, in other markets. Now that Ramayana's two-week exclusivity period is coming to an end, PVR INOX Pictures has decided to release Godzilla Minus Zero in IMAX. However, they have faced resistance from the distributors of Ramayana.”

The source continued, “PVR INOX understands that Ramayana is doing excellent business in IMAX. Hence, they have asked for just one show of Godzilla Minus Zero, that too in a prime time evening slot. However, Ramayana's distributors have reservations about giving away even one show of their film, especially during prime time. Their argument is that Ramayana continues to attract encouraging footfalls even for morning shows on weekdays in IMAX properties. Hence, it is obvious that the weekend footfalls will be even higher. In such a scenario, reducing one show, that too during peak evening hours, would not be beneficial for them.”

The source further explained, “On the other hand, PVR INOX Pictures is trying to reason with them that the target audience of Godzilla Minus Zero largely comprises working professionals, who would prefer to watch the film after office hours. This is why they are insisting on a show after 6:00 pm.”

The source added, “The issue is expected to be resolved today, following which advance bookings will open. It remains to be seen whether Godzilla Minus Zero manages to secure a prime time IMAX slot or whether it will have to settle for a morning or afternoon show.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has also learned that The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping might miss out on an IMAX release in India due to show-sharing issues. The Hollywood film is also scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas this Friday, November 20, and is the first film in the franchise to receive the ‘Filmed for IMAX’ recognition. However, a trade source said, “A clearer picture regarding the IMAX release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping will emerge by Wednesday evening.”

Also Read: Vardhaan Puri on Ramayana, “This is exactly the kind of cinema that can put Indian movies on an international platform”

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