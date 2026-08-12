The film is all set to release on October 2.

Producer Gaurav Verma’s newly launched production banner, Avanika Films, has announced its first film, Prem Keetanu. Co-presented by Phars Films, the upcoming film is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Gaurav Verma announces Prem Keetanu, film starring Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana set to release on October 2

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, known for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Aspirants, Prem Keetanu features an ensemble cast comprising Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film is positioned as a youthful comedy that explores friendship, heartbreak, aspirations and the everyday struggles faced by young people. Apart from this film, Veer also has the dark action thriller Naam - To Live Is War.

The story revolves around a group of boys “Jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks”. Through their experiences, the film aims to present a humorous yet relatable take on young India, particularly the way friendships and disappointments shape life during the formative college years.

Prem Keetanu also marks the beginning of Avanika Films, founded by Gaurav Verma with the aim of backing stories that combine emotional authenticity with theatrical entertainment. Before establishing his own banner, Verma worked as an independent producer for Red Chillies, where he was associated with films including Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan and Badla. These projects went on to receive critical acclaim and strong commercial responses.

As its maiden production, Prem Keetanu sets the tone for Avanika Films’ planned slate of theatrical projects. The studio aims to explore diverse stories while maintaining a balance between fresh narratives and mainstream entertainment.

The film is expected to appeal to younger audiences through its themes of friendship, love and ambition, while also evoking nostalgia among older viewers. With its October 2, 2026 release date, Prem Keetanu is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Verma explains the INSIDE story on why Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan didn’t CLASH with any other film: “From the start, we were chasing Rs. 75 cr day 1…we called up Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Jailer makers…”

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