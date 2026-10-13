Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others cheer for Ganesh Acharya’s directorial debut

Ganesh Acharya's upcoming directorial Ganesh Dust To Stardust has received support from several members of the film industry following the release of its trailer. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others took to social media to share their reactions to the film and Ganesh Acharya's journey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Ganesh Dust To Stardust trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others cheer for Ganesh Acharya’s directorial debut

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Ganesh Acharya for several years, recalled their early professional association while sharing the trailer. He wrote, “Master ji aur mera saath bahut purana hai. I still remember, as a choreographer, his very first song was with me. Aur aaj unhone apni mehnat aur talent se jo mukaam haasil kiya hai, it makes me so happy and proud.”

Akshay further connected the film to Acharya's own journey, adding, “Ek chhoti si shuruaat se lekar aaj yahan tak pahunchne ka unka safar, yahi kahaani hai Ganesh: Dust to Stardust ki. Aur sabse khaas baat yeh hai ki yeh unki apni kahaani hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal praise the trailer

Kriti Sanon, who has worked with Acharya on songs including 'Whistle Baja' and 'Param Sundari,' also reacted to the trailer. She wrote, “I've had the privilege of being choreographed by him on some of my career's best tracks, its time to watch his magically inspiring journey!! Masterji, what a mind blowing trailer!!”

Vicky Kaushal recalled conversations with Acharya during their collaborations and said that his journey had often inspired him.

“Ganesh Masterji... your story has truly been dust to stardust. Aapke saath kaam karke aapki journey ke kayi kisse sune hain... aur har baar inspired feel karta hu,” Vicky wrote, while wishing the team ahead of the film's release.

Varun Dhawan also praised the trailer and Acharya's approach to telling his story. “Really amazing masterji. Your journey so beautifully told. Each frame so beautifully directed. Your story will inspire an entire generation,” he wrote.

Ranveer Singh shared his appreciation for Acharya and described his journey as inspiring, while Tiger Shroff called the trailer “faadu” and expressed his excitement about the film.

More celebrities extend their support

Riteish Deshmukh also praised Acharya's journey, while Sonam Bajwa and Tamannaah Bhatia shared their good wishes. Parineeti Chopra, who has collaborated with the choreographer on songs including Bol Beliya and Sajde, recalled her experience of working with him and praised the trailer.

Other celebrities who reacted to the trailer included Geeta Kapur, Munawar Faruqui, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever and Maniesh Paul. Prabhu Deva, Sonu Sood, Jamie Lever, Avneet Kaur, Rohit Saraf, Vidya Balan, Krushna Abhishek and Tushar Shetty were also among those who extended their support. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were among the other industry members who amplified the trailer.

Mrunal Thakur highlighted Acharya's years of work and said she was glad to have been a small part of his journey through their collaborations. Mouni Roy described the trailer as a “goosebumps-inducing experience”, while Munawar Faruqui called it a “masterpiece”.

Ganesh Acharya brings his own journey to the screen

Ganesh Dust To Stardust marks a personal turn for Acharya, who has spent decades working as a choreographer in Indian cinema. The film follows his journey and focuses on themes of ambition, perseverance and overcoming challenges.

The film stars Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi Pawaskar. It is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya. Ganesh Acharya has written and directed the film, with the screenplay and dialogues credited to Digangana Suryavanshi and Acharya.

Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and Ganesh Acharya. Ajay Pandey serves as the cinematographer, while Rakesh Ram is the editor. The production design is by Amrish Yamanappa Patange and Daya Vanniyar of Red Ameise. Ganesh Acharya and his team have handled the choreography.

Ganesh Dust To Stardust is slated to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Also Read: Ganesh Acharya unveils trailer of Ganesh Dust To Stardust; film to release in theatres on December 11

More Pages: Ganesh Dust To Stardust Box Office Collection

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