From Zoya Hussain in Hunkkaar 2 to Chandan Roy Sanyal in Aashram 4: 5 OTT characters we want to see return

A successful OTT show often leaves audiences invested in its characters long after the season ends. While new seasons bring fresh storylines and conflicts, the return of familiar characters is equally important, particularly when their journeys have unfinished arcs.

From Zoya Hussain in Hunkkaar 2 to Chandan Roy Sanyal in Aashram 4: 5 OTT characters we want to see return

Several Indian web series are expected to return with new seasons, allowing their established characters to explore different sides of their personalities. From Zoya Hussain’s Shivani in Hunkkaar: The Roar to Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami in Aashram, here are five characters whose next chapters we are looking forward to.

1. Zoya Hussain as Shivani in Hunkkaar: The Roar 2

Zoya Hussain’s Shivani could have an important role to play in the next chapter of Hunkkaar: The Roar. The first season ends with Guruji, the influential spiritual leader, being sent to jail. Shivani, who is his daughter, is now positioned at an interesting point in the story.

With her father behind bars, questions remain about what she will do next. Will she take responsibility for his empire and continue his legacy, or distance herself from his influence? Her decisions could introduce a new dimension to the show's exploration of power, influence and family dynamics.

2. Avinash Dwivedi as Kuber Tripathi in Dupahiya 3

Avinash Dwivedi’s Kuber Tripathi is among the characters audiences can look forward to revisiting in Dupahiya 2. Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, the series combines small-town humour with wedding-related complications and village politics.

Kuber's interactions with the other residents contribute to the show's ensemble-driven storytelling. With the second season bringing the characters back, his relationships and involvement in the village's everyday chaos could offer more opportunities for humour.

3. Bhuvan Arora as Firoz in Farzi 2

Bhuvan Arora’s Firoz is an important part of Farzi, particularly because of his partnership with Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor. The two are involved in the counterfeit currency business, with their friendship forming an important part of the crime thriller.

Firoz's easygoing personality and chemistry with Sunny provide moments of humour amid the show's tense narrative. With the second season expected to take their story forward, it will be interesting to see how their partnership evolves as the risks associated with their business increase.

4. Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami in Aashram Season 4

Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami has remained an important character in Aashram. As Baba Nirala's trusted aide, Bhopa is known for his loyalty, ambition and ability to navigate situations involving power and manipulation.

His relationship with Baba Nirala has been central to several developments in the series. With another season on the way, Bhopa's position within the ashram and his equation with his master offer room for further conflict. Whether he continues to stand by Baba Nirala or begins prioritising his own interests remains an interesting possibility.

5. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as Dr Gargi in Gram Chikitsalay Season 3

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Dr Gargi brings a different perspective to this list. In Gram Chikitsalay, her character navigates the challenges of working in a rural healthcare setting, offering a look at the realities of medical practice beyond urban hospitals.

The series explores the everyday difficulties faced by healthcare professionals in smaller communities. With the next season, Dr Gargi's professional journey and her adjustment to rural life could be explored further. Her interactions with the people around her also leave room for new developments.

As these shows prepare to revisit familiar worlds, the return of these characters could give audiences a chance to see how their journeys have progressed. Whether through new conflicts, changing relationships or unfinished storylines, there is plenty of scope for these performances to find another chapter.

Also Read: The Meme Effect: When scenes from OTT shows take over the internet

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