HUGEL to bring ‘Make The Girls Dance’ to India for first time, New Delhi to host exclusive edition; deets inside!

International DJ and producer HUGEL is set to bring his music IP 'Make The Girls Dance' to India for the first time. The New Delhi edition will take place on December 26, 2026, as part of his six-city India tour, with the capital hosting the only edition of the concept on the tour.

HUGEL to bring ‘Make The Girls Dance’ to India for first time, New Delhi to host exclusive edition; deets inside!

The event is being brought to India by Soundsimplify and presented by White Fox Labs. The Delhi show will feature stage design, lighting and visual elements alongside HUGEL's Afro House and Latin House sets. HUGEL is known for tracks including 'I Adore You,' 'Jamaican' (Bam Bam) and 'Moving to the Sun.' His 'Make The Girls Dance' concept combines his music with a larger production built around visuals and stage design.

Studio Majime to work on Delhi edition

For the New Delhi show, White Fox Labs will collaborate with Dubai-based creative design studio Studio Majime. The studio will work on the creative direction, stage design, visual identity and marketing for the event, adapting the concept for the Indian audience. The venue will feature a multi-level layout, along with VIP sections, backstage access and a dedicated food and beverage area for VIP guests.

Speaking about the event, Aman Kumar, Co-founder of Whitefox and AVA Experience, said, “At Whitefox, we wanted to bring something truly special to India with HUGEL’s globally celebrated ‘Make The Girls Dance’ experience. This will be much more than a conventional DJ performance, with HUGEL bringing together multiple DJs for an immersive, high-energy musical experience complemented by world-class stage design and production. Making New Delhi the exclusive destination for this IP on the six-city India tour allows us to create something distinctive for audiences, combining international music, spectacular visuals and an atmosphere that promises to be unforgettable.”

HUGEL's Make The Girls Dance India debut

Tickets for the New Delhi event are available through Thumpn across three categories. General Admission tickets start at Rs 3,000, while the Backstage Experience starts at Rs 12,000 and the Premium VIP Experience starts at Rs 30,000.

The New Delhi event is scheduled for December 26, 2026. It will mark the first Indian edition of HUGEL's 'Make The Girls Dance' concept.

Also Read: The Yellow Diary announces biggest-ever India tour, to perform across 15 cities with In Case We Forget live show

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