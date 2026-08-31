Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is set to make his debut in the entertainment space with Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. Sony Pictures Networks India announced the title of the upcoming show on Monday, August 31, along with its premiere date. The show will debut on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Rohit Sharma set to make TV debut with Family Full House, premieres September 19

The upcoming programme marks a new on-screen venture for Rohit, who has largely been associated with cricket throughout his career. The show is positioned as a family-oriented entertainment format and will see the World Cup-winning captain take on a role beyond the cricket field.

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is expected to bring Rohit into a different setting for audiences who have followed his journey as a cricketer. The announcement comes with a promotional video shared by the network, offering the first glimpse of the upcoming show.

The show will be available to viewers across both television and streaming, with its premiere scheduled for September 19.

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Rohit Sharma has been one of the most prominent names in Indian cricket over the past decade. As captain, he led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

With Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the cricketer now takes on a new entertainment role as he makes his television debut. The show will premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma hints at TV debut with Sony Pictures Networks India teaser, watch

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