Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are set to join singer Falguni Pathak at a garba festival in Mumbai as part of the promotion for their upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actors will bring the film’s festive track, ‘Jai Ambe’, to the Navratri celebrations.

EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari to join Falguni Pathak for Navratri celebrations in Mumbai

The promotional outing follows the release of ‘Jai Ambe’, a garba song from the Sooraj Barjatya-directed family entertainer. The track is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and marks his first garba song, according to the film’s makers.

The association with Falguni Pathak, who is known for her popular garba performances during Navratri in Mumbai, brings the film’s music into a setting closely associated with the festival. The actors are expected to interact with fans and participate in the celebrations.

The appearance also forms part of the film’s promotional campaign, with the makers taking its music beyond the screen and into a live festive setting. Navratri celebrations and garba events draw large crowds across Mumbai each year, making them a prominent platform for music and entertainment.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is backed by Rajshri Productions, in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Agarwal Sharma talks about Yeh Prem Mol Liya: “It has a different concept. They have brought a new subject to the screen”; says women buying more movie tickets changed Bollywood writing: “Earlier, characters like ours had no identity”

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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