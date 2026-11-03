Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Tips Music joins hands with Emraan Hashmi to produce Rooh, a musical horror film that places emotion at the heart of its cinematic vision. Directed by Mayank Sharma and written by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank Sharma, the film offers a theatrical experience that blends horror and romance, with music at the centre of the narrative. Rooh is slated for a 2027 theatrical release across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets.

EXCLUSIVE: Tips Films and Tips Music come on board for Emraan Hashmi’s musical horror film Rooh

Having headlined several of Hindi cinema's memorable horror films, Emraan returns to the genre with a story that brings back horror and romance, with a strong sense of emotion. For an entire generation, songs from his films have become synonymous with love, heartbreak and nostalgia, often acquiring a life of their own beyond the films. With Rooh, this association takes on a new dimension, bringing together Tips Films' production expertise and Kumar Taurani's musical legacy in a film where music is integral to the storytelling.

Kumar Taurani says, "The association with Emraan is special, as we were also the producers on his debut film Footpath (2003). Over the years, we have had many memorable successes across several films and with Rooh, we are excited to recreate that magic once again. I am also excited to collaborate with Sunny Khanna and Vikram Khakhar on this project and we look forward to bringing the compelling experience of a theatrical film back to the audiences."

Vikram Khakhar, Producer, Vicked Films Productions, said, "Rooh is a very special project for us. Having Tips Films and Tips Music join us is a significant milestone. We are collectively excited to bring an immersive and memorable horror experience to audiences in theatres in 2027."

Sunny Khanna, Producer, said, "We are delighted to have Kumar Taurani and Girissh Kumar join us on Rooh. Their legacy across the film and music industries makes this association particularly exciting, especially for a film in which music plays such an integral role. With this partnership, we look forward to taking Rooh to audiences across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets."

Speaking about the film's musical vision, Emraan Hashmi said, "Collaborating with Kumar ji on this film feels serendipitous. Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films. With Rooh, we want music that captures the soul of the film, which is deeply romantic, haunting and rooted by emotion.”

Rooh is presented by Tips Films and is an A Vicked Films Production. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani, Girissh Kumar, Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna. Written by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank Sharma, the film is co-produced by Vikas Sahni, with music on Tips Music.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi returns to horror after 5 years with Rooh, set for 2027 release

More Pages: Rooh Box Office Collection

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