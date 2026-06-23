After redefining horror for a generation and becoming one of the most recognisable faces of the genre in Indian cinema, Emraan Hashmi is set to headline Rooh, a high-concept musical-horror spectacle designed for a theatrical experience. The film is slated for a 2027 theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Emraan Hashmi returns to horror after 5 years with Rooh, set for 2027 release

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of the highly acclaimed Prime Video’s Breathe Franchise, Rooh brings together a unique blend of new-age horror, music and emotion, envisioned as a spine-chilling cinematic experience. Known for his command over psychological depth, atmosphere and character-led storytelling, Mayank brings his immersive vision to a film built for the big screen.

Rooh brings Emraan Hashmi into a world that is close to his heart and deeply connected to the kind of cinema audiences have always loved him for. The film is written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for Lapachhapi and Chhorii, and produced by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna, a Vicked Films Productions.

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Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi shares, “Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way. This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic. That is what excited me the most about Rooh, and I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen.”

Speaking about the film, director Mayank Sharma adds, “As someone who has always loved the horror genre... Rooh is my attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear. It’s emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment… I’m thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character. My entire team and I hope to bring audiences a truly unique and unforgettable horror experience.”

With Rooh, the intent is to create a haunting, immersive and emotionally charged cinematic journey that goes far beyond the conventions of a regular horror film.

Adding to the film’s commercial strength is its music. In true Emraan Hashmi style, Rooh will carry a powerful soundtrack, with the first glimpse of its tune already hinting at the kind of melody, longing and emotional recall that audiences have always associated with his films. The combination of horror and memorable music gives the film a strong edge across cinema, digital, music, youth and wider audiences.

Industry insiders suggest that the project is also being developed with global ambitions, backed by international creative and technical collaborations that elevate the film’s visual scale and overall cinematic experience.

More than a conventional horror film, Rooh blends fear, emotion, music and supernatural power into a theatrical world designed for audiences in India and beyond. With Emraan Hashmi, Mayank Sharma’s immersive vision and music as a major commercial driver, Rooh is shaping up to be one of the most exciting horror properties to watch out for.

Also read: Awarapan 2: Vishesh Bhatt welcomes Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, here’s how she became an important part of the Emraan Hashmi starrer

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