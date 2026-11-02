Harleen Sethi has joined the cast of an upcoming untitled series for Amazon Prime Video, which also features Mirzapur actors Divyenndu Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Actor Pratik Gandhi is also part of the project, which is being directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Harleen Sethi joins Divyenndu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Pratik Gandhi in Amazon Prime Video’s next series

The series is described as an empire-style drama and is expected to explore themes of power, ambition and relationships. Details about the characters and storyline are currently under wraps.

According to a source close to the production, Harleen has already begun shooting for the series. “Harleen has joined the cast of much-awaited Amazon Prime Video's untitled Empire-style drama and commenced the shoot for the show. Bringing together a talented ensemble cast like Abhishek, Divyendu, Pratik, and now Harleen joining the cast would make for an interesting dynamic when the most credible actors come together for a project this ambitious,” the source said.

The source also spoke about Harleen’s recent work, adding, “With Shaque's massive success, it will be a treat for the audiences to see Harleen in another gripping role. With the shoot now underway, we are thrilled for audiences to experience it.”

Harleen was recently seen in Netflix’s Shaque: Trust No One. Her other streaming credits include Broken But Beautiful, Kohrra, Doctors, Bad Cop and The Gone Game.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee have recently reunited in Mirzapur: The Movie, following their association with the popular streaming franchise. Pratik Gandhi, who has worked across films and series, also has projects including Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi and Madgaon Express 2 in his lineup.

The upcoming series marks another collaboration between a cast of actors known for their work across films and streaming platforms. Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has been associated with Dharma Productions, is directing the project.

The series is currently in production, while further details about its storyline, characters and release date are awaited.

Also Read: Harleen Sethi on playing a doctor in Doctors, “The prep for the show was the most enjoyable process I’ve gone through”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.