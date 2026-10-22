Producer Vishal Rana is gearing up for the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. This will be followed by Gabru, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Sunny has several films in the pipeline, and yet, during the success meet of his film Border 2 in February 2026, he spoke highly of Gabru in particular.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s Gabru set for 2027 release; Vishal Rana promises a NEVER-SEEN-BEFORE avatar: Sunny sir says, “‘Iss baar dhai kilo ka haath nahin, dhai kilo ka HEART leke aaya hoon’!”

When informed about Sunny's remarks and asked about Gabru's release plans, Vishal Rana said, “We are looking to release it in 2027. It's a film which is close to his heart and ours as well. It's a unique Sunny Deol film. You have never seen him like this before. This is the reason why he spoke so highly of Gabru. A lot of people called me after the Border 2 success meet.”

He added, “Sunny sir's family has watched it together. They also agreed that Sunny has not done something like this before as an actor. It's a film which will touch Sunny's audience and those who have big dreams. It's an ode to real-life heroes.”

Vishal Rana continued, “We'll announce the date very soon. Sunny sir's Soorya is releasing next month, in November. After that, we hope to make an announcement. It's a film which is going to surprise viewers on another level. He says, ‘Iss baar dhai kilo ka haath nahin, dhai kilo ka heart leke aaya hoon’!”

Another film in Vishal Rana's pipeline is Gulabi, starring Huma Qureshi. Vishal said, “That film is also ready. Again, we are waiting for the right window. There are so many releases, and as a producer, it's very difficult to find the right date. Every film needs time and space to breathe.”

He further stated, “It's a women-empowering film. Huma has done a fantastic job. It's the story of a female rickshaw driver. It has all the twists and turns, something which is present in all my films! That will also release next year.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Rana calls Tu Hai Meri Kiran “our answer to Obsession”; reveals why he didn’t remix Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Darr song: “Don’t want people to compare the two films”

More Pages: Gabru Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.