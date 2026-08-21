The filmmaker’s brother shared details about Animal Park going on floors, while also addressing rumours of a Mahesh Babu collaboration.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, the much-awaited sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, continues to be among the most anticipated projects on the filmmaker’s slate. Now, Sandeep’s brother and producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has shared an update on the timeline for the film while discussing the director’s upcoming projects in a recent Telugu interview.

Animal Park Update: Pranay Reddy Vanga reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga will take 6-month break after Spirit before starting Ranbir Kapoor starrer

While speaking to a Telugu channel, Pranay discussed Sandeep’s current focus on Spirit, the upcoming Prabhas starrer. According to him, the team is presently concentrating on completing the film before moving on to their next project.

Sharing an update on Animal Park, Pranay said that Sandeep will take a break after completing Spirit before beginning work on the sequel. “Immediately after Spirit, we will take a 6-month break. Then we will start on Animal Park. So, will there be an extra day? Sandeep will decide whom to go with.”

Pranay also indicated that it may be too early to provide a definitive timeline for Animal Park, explaining that Sandeep takes considerable time to write his films. “He will take time. He writes very slow,” he added.

The comments suggest that Animal Park will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next major directorial after Spirit. The sequel is expected to reunite Ranbir Kapoor with the world of Animal, although further details about its storyline, cast and production schedule are yet to be officially revealed.

During the same interview, Pranay also addressed ongoing reports about a possible collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Rumours of the proposed project, reportedly set to be produced by Sunil Narang, have been circulating for some time.

Pranay clarified that Sandeep’s immediate priorities remain Spirit and Animal Park. He also acknowledged the filmmaker’s admiration for Mahesh Babu’s work and indicated that discussions could take place in the future.

Immediately after #Spirit there will a 6 month break and we will Start Ranbir’s #AnimalPark. Everything else is speculation after that and Sandeep will decide what to do.

Pranay Vanga (Producer Spirit and Animal) pic.twitter.com/FwOcPNat0X — RK🐰 (@rksbunny) August 20, 2026



However, according to Pranay, Sandeep’s subsequent projects will only be evaluated after he completes his currently planned commitments. The filmmaker is presently focused on bringing Spirit to completion, following which he will move towards Animal Park.

Animal Park is the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of Ranbir’s career and ended with the promise of a larger conflict involving Ranvijay Singh Balbir and Aziz.

Meanwhile, Spirit stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead and is currently in production. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga set to focus on the Prabhas starrer before moving on to Animal Park, fans may have to wait longer for the sequel, especially given Pranay’s admission that the filmmaker takes his time while writing his scripts.

Also Read: Spirit Controversy: Pranay Reddy Vanga claims Deepika Padukone made ‘unreasonable’ demands; says, “She demanded 10 percent from the film’s profit”

More Pages: Animal Park Box Office Collection

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