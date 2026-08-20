The production house has clarified that the actress is not part of the yet-to-be-titled project and says the female lead will be announced officially soon.

The casting speculation surrounding T-Series’ upcoming film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and directed by Milap Zaveri has taken a new turn. The production house has clarified that actress Bhagyashri Borse is not associated with the yet-to-be-titled project, putting an end to reports that had recently claimed she was finalised as the female lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Bhagyashri Borse NOT starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Milap Zaveri film; T-Series confirms

Borse’s name had surfaced in reports surrounding the project, leading to speculation about her possible collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, T-Series has now issued a clarification, stating that the reports are inaccurate and that the identity of the film’s leading lady has not yet been officially revealed.

A T-Series spokesperson said, “The reports of Bhagyashri Borse being a part of T-Series and Milap Zaveri’s upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur are untrue. The production house will officially announce the actress soon.”

With the clarification, Borse’s reported association with the project has been ruled out. The production house has indicated that it will make a formal announcement regarding the female lead at a later stage.

The yet-to-be-titled film has been generating interest due to the combination of Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Milap Zaveri and T-Series. While Aditya has been confirmed to headline the project, the makers have so far kept details surrounding the story, characterisation and other members of the cast under wraps.

Milap Zaveri, known for films including Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, is set to direct the upcoming project. The collaboration marks another association between the filmmaker and the production banner, with the makers currently maintaining secrecy around the film’s casting and narrative.

The latest clarification also comes at a time when casting speculation has become an integral part of the pre-release buzz surrounding several Hindi film projects. In this case, T-Series has specifically stated that no actress should be considered confirmed until the production house makes an official announcement.

For now, Aditya Roy Kapur remains the confirmed lead of the project, with Milap Zaveri directing. The identity of the female lead continues to remain under wraps.

T-Series is expected to announce the actress officially in the coming days. Until then, the production house’s clarification effectively puts to rest the reports linking Bhagyashri Borse to the film and leaves audiences waiting for the official casting reveal.

Also Read: Bhagyashri Borse to play bigger role in Kingdom 2, confirms producer Naga Vamsi

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