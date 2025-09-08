While travelling abroad, few moments fill us with more pride than stumbling upon a piece of India showcased on a global platform. This writer experienced one such heart-fluttering surprise at the renowned International Spy Museum in Washington DC, USA. In a special section dedicated to iconic spy films and series, around 25 international titles have been honoured. Among them shines Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Remarkably, it is the only Hindi film to feature on this coveted wall of fame, a rare achievement considering the hundreds of acclaimed spy films made worldwide. For Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer to secure this spot is nothing short of extraordinary.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger gets INTERNATIONAL honour; is the ONLY Indian film to be featured at International Spy Museum, Washington DC, USA; Kabir Khan reacts

Apart from Ek Tha Tiger, the other titles mentioned at this section of the International Spy Museum are Casino Royale, Mission Impossible, Spy Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Seventeen Moments Of Spring, OSS 117, G Men, The Imitation Game, Mr & Mrs Smith, Bridge Of Spies, Homeland, Alias, Fauda, The Prisoner, Get Smart, Men In Black, The Siege, Turn: Washington's Spies, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. etc.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Ek Tha Tiger’s director Kabir Khan on this honour. The acclaimed filmmaker said, “I didn’t have any knowledge about it and I got to know about it from the people who saw it over there. They messaged me, ‘We saw the poster of Ek Tha Tiger and it’s the only Hindi film there in the whole galaxy of films’. I found it very amusing and it was great to see Salman and Katrina’s faces on that wall!”

He observed, “Some films take a life of their own as the years pass. Ek Tha Tiger is one such film that has grown in popularity, also because it subsequently became part of the Spyverse initiated by Yash Raj. Being the first film of the universe gives it a certain exalted position. To date, I receive numerous messages about it, and they appreciate what we did at that point in time. Those were the days when we were not relying so much on VFX for action. I feel that as a filmmaker and an audience, there’s a difference when you attempt raw, real and gritty action. Too much dependence on VFX doesn’t connect.”

Kabir Khan also remarked on another factor that went in favour of Ek Tha Tiger, “It was the first film to bring out that spy genre in a big way, featuring stars like Salman and Katrina. That also helped.”

When asked when he had been getting messages about Ek Tha Tiger’s honour at the International Spy Museum, he replied, “This must have been a recent addition. The first message I got, informing me about it, was a few months ago.”

About the International Spy Museum

The International Spy Museum is located in the capital of the USA, in Washington DC. It documents the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage. It holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. As per the official website, it opened in 2002 and relocated to a new, expanded building (its present location) in 2019.

What makes a visit to the International Spy Museum worth it is that it has displayed the artifacts, articles, items etc., in a very engaging and intriguing manner. The sections of the museums focus on artefacts from North Korea, how life was in Berlin during the Cold War, what happens when spies get caught, popular real-life spies like Mata Hari, spies that changed history etc. One such section is that of secret agents in films and shows and that’s where Ek Tha Tiger is honoured.

Also Read: Kabir Khan reveals that Salman Khan’s WHISTLE-WORTHY silhouette shot was NOT a part of Ek Tha Tiger script: “It was a reaction to the location”; also explains how the scarf became an ICONIC symbol of the character

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.