Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sold one apartment in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs. 15.60 crore, according to property registration documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website, https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. reported by property portal Square Yards. The transaction was registered in September 2025.

Khar is considered one of Mumbai’s established real estate markets, known for its premium residential and commercial developments. The locality offers a mix of upscale apartments and commercial spaces, drawing interest from both homebuyers and investors. It is well-connected through the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, and is located close to key business hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Tiger Shroff is located in Rustomjee Paramount. The apartment has carpet area of 1,989.72 sq.ft. (~184.85 sq.m.) and built-up area of 203.34 sq. m. (~2,189 sq. ft.). The transaction also includes three car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 93.60 lakh along with registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Shroff bought the property in 2018 for Rs. 11.62 crore.

Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, is a Bollywood actor known for his action roles and dance skills. He made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti and is trained in martial arts, often performing his own stunts. Outside of films, he has gained a strong following for his focus on fitness and lifestyle.\

