This year has been significant for the Roshan family in more ways than one. 2025 began with them dominating the limelight, first for the release of The Roshans on Netflix, followed by the re-release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). It also means that Hrithik Roshan also completed 25 years as an actor and this feat was also celebrated in a grand fashion. 2 months later, it was announced that Hrithik would take the baton from his father, Rakesh Roshan, and direct Krrish 4. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Rakesh Roshan on his 76th birthday recently and during this conversation, he shared a major update about Krrish 4.

EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan drops MAJOR update about Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 – “Film to release in 2027”

Rakesh Roshan is known to meticulously plan his projects and sketch out a detailed production plan and schedule before going on floors. Krrish 4 is no exception. He explained, “The script didn’t take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film.”

With the Roshans’ trademark discipline ensuring the project is firmly structured before execution, Rakesh Roshan further elaborated on the timelines, “The work is going on all in full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film. Hence, we have to be well-prepared before we go on floors.”

When asked if the shoot would go on until the end of 2026, the legendary filmmaker replied in the affirmative. Will Krrish 4 then be released in 2027 or 2028? Rakesh Roshan replied, “We plan to release it in 2027.”

Krrish 4 is the fourth part of the blockbuster superhero franchise, the first three being Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All these three movies were directed by Rakesh Roshan. Interestingly, Krrish 4 is co-produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). It marks the first collaboration between YRF and the esteemed production house of the Senior Roshan, Filmkraft.

