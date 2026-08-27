He also praised Marathi cinema for its strong storytelling and said good content can cross language barriers and reach audiences everywhere.

Rajat Bedi is making his entry into Marathi cinema with Bandhu after returning to the spotlight with The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*. The actor-turned-presenter says his experience with the film has strengthened his belief in the potential of regional cinema and the power of stories that connect with audiences.

Rajat Bedi gets emotional talking about Marathi film Bandhu: “Every time I see it, I cry”

Speaking about the Marathi film industry, Rajat said he believes it is only a matter of time before more Marathi films find audiences beyond the language barrier. He pointed to the success of regional films to explain how viewers are increasingly open to stories from different industries.

"It's just a matter of time. The Gujarati industry has made a small budget movie called Laalo at a budget of maybe one and a half crore, and I believe it's done Rs 150 crores business. That's the power of cinema."

He further explained that language is no longer necessarily a barrier when the content resonates with viewers. "People who don't even understand Gujarati have gone and seen that film and have loved it. So that's why I say if cinema doesn't have any language, through your content, you can reach out everywhere, all over the world, because today everyone wants to see different kinds of content."

Rajat also highlighted the recent performance of Marathi films. "In the Marathi industry, Deool Band movie has just released and has done more than Rs 100 crores business. There's Shivaji Maharaj also beautifully made, and there are now a couple of beautiful films that I've released in Marathi and have done extraordinary business."

According to Rajat, a film's success is not determined solely by its budget or scale. He believes that compelling storytelling and content that emotionally connects with viewers can have a bigger impact.

"It's not about the scale or the budgets. It's not necessary that only big-budget movies will fare well. I mean, if the content is made beautifully and touches your heart, everybody would love to go and see it," he said.

Rajat is equally confident about Bandhu and its ability to connect with audiences. "And our film is one of those that I am very, very sure of. It is going to touch everyone's heart. I have this feeling I'm going to get everyone's blessings after they watch this film," he said.

He also spoke about the work of the film's cast and crew, particularly Marathi cinema veterans Upendra Limaye and Jitendra Joshi. "The director, the production, the actors, everyone has done a phenomenal job. Upender Limaye and Jitender Joshi - these are two legends of Marathi cinema, and so beautifully they have worked."

Rajat further expressed his appreciation for the talent he encountered during the making of the film. "I have not seen such brilliant talent in Indian cinema; in Hindi Bollywood cinema also. It's amazing," he said.

The film has also had a strong personal impact on him. Sharing how emotional he becomes while watching it, Rajat said, "Every time I personally have seen the film, I come out crying. This is something I'm personally letting the audience also know. I've seen the movie like maybe five to seven times, and every time I see it, I cry."

Presented by Rajat Bedi and JSD Studio in collaboration with Triflix Entertainment, Bandhu holds a special place in Rajat's career. Reflecting on his association with the project, he concluded, "There's something beautiful about this film that I would love everybody to come and have a look at. It's something I'm extremely proud of in my career, and if my father and grandfather were here today, they would also be very proud of me of being a part of this beautiful film."

Also Read : Rajat Bedi on his comeback with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, “People only see the comeback but for the last 20 years, I have been in pain”

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