EXCLUSIVE: Mirzapur The Movie actors Divyenndu and Ali Fazal to host a one-of-a-kind party on August 27 ahead of the film’s September 4 release; actors of the franchise to attend

The much-awaited theatrical release of Mirzapur The Movie is set to get a unique and celebratory kick-off. Bollywood Hungama has learnt exclusively that actors Divyenndu and Ali Fazal will host a special party in Mumbai tonight, that is, on August 27, ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on September 4.

EXCLUSIVE: Mirzapur The Movie actors Divyenndu and Ali Fazal to host a one-of-a-kind party on August 27 ahead of the film’s September 4 release; actors of the franchise to attend

What makes the celebration even more exciting is that the party will bring together several members of the Mirzapur cast. Hence it will be yet reunion of sorts for the ensemble that had recently come together in full force for the film's trailer launch.

According to sources, this won’t be a routine pre-release gathering. The August 27 party has been planned as a one-of-a-kind event, with a distinctive concept and atmosphere. The celebrations are expected to result in some memorable visuals, with the images from the evening likely to become a talking point among fans and on social media.

The presence of Divyenndu and Ali Fazal is particularly significant considering the popularity of their respective characters in the Mirzapur universe. Their participation, along with the presence of the other cast members, is expected to make the evening a highly anticipated industry gathering.

Besides Divyenndu and Ali Fazal, Mirzapur The Movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Sushant Singh and above all, Ravi Kishan.

Also Read: Divyenndu talked about his return as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur – The Movie: “This one is just for the fans”

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