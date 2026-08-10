After the upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot”, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Gopal Varma is once again delving into the gritty world of Mumbai’s crime underbelly. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that RGV is next directing “Sanam Teri Kasam” actor Harshvardhan Rane in the T-Series-backed crime thriller, titled “Police Company”.

EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma to direct Harshvardhan Rane in Police Company, based on Daya Nayak’s life

The film is based on the life of former Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak and will chronicle his extraordinary journey from fleeing a small village in Mangalore to climbing the ranks of the Mumbai Police. It will trace his eventful life and career as he carried out dozens of underworld elimination operations during his three-decade-long career. This is believed to be a passion project for Varma, who has been attempting to make a biopic on Daya Nayak for years. With T-Series backing the project and Harshvardhan attached to play the lead, the film has recently regained momentum and is officially back on track. Pre-production is already underway, with shooting scheduled to begin in the third week of August.

“Police Company” is being positioned as the revival of Varma’s popular “Company” franchise, following “Company” (2002) and “D Company” (2021). However, the new film is entirely standalone and shares no narrative connection with the previous films. Sources indicate that Varma fast-tracked this project after his other crime thriller, “Syndicate”, failed to materialise due to budgetary constraints.

Daya Nayak’s life has long fascinated filmmakers. RGV himself produced the Nana Patekar-starrer “Ab Tak Chhappan” (2004), which drew inspiration from Nayak’s life. His life and career also influenced films such as N. Chandra’s “Kagaar”, the Kannada film “Encounter Daya Nayak”, and the Telugu film “Golimaar”. While those films were inspired by select chapters of his life, “Police Company” has been described as a definitive, full-fledged biopic of one of the most recognisable officers associated with Mumbai’s campaign against organised crime in the 1990s and early 2000s.

For Harshvardhan Rane, “Police Company” marks another significant feature in his career and a dream collaboration with one of his favourite directors. The actor, who has been riding high following the box office success of last year’s “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, has several exciting projects lined up. He will next feature in Milap Zaveri’s action drama “Uniform”, followed by Omung Kumar’s “Silaa”, and will then be seen facing off against John Abraham in Bhav Dhulia’s “Force 3”.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma says AI should replace traditional education days after NEET protests: “Nothing is perfect and every decision…”

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