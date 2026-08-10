Readers may recall Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported in July that Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar would not arrive in theatres on August 7. At the time, a trade source had explained that the makers felt the period was too crowded, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing on July 30, followed by Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 on August 14.

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar eyes September 4 release, set to clash with Mirzapur: The Movie: Report

Now, according to a new report by Mid-Day, Prahaar is looking at a September 4 release. However, the proposed date comes with its own challenge as Mirzapur: The Movie has already locked the same date for its theatrical debut. The film marks the transition of the popular Prime Video crime drama from streaming to the big screen, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu among the returning cast. The release date was officially announced in February.

An insider cited by Mid-Day highlighted the dilemma surrounding the potential clash, saying, “That makes the decision tricky for the makers of Prahaar. Mirzapur has three seasons of streaming history behind it and an established fan base. The question within trade circles is how much of that digital fandom will convert into a paid theatrical audience.”

The September 4 date could therefore put two very different films in competition. While Mirzapur: The Movie comes with the familiarity of an established streaming franchise, Prahaar is a biographical drama centred on special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film focuses on Nikam's high-profile case against terrorist Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The makers of Prahaar are yet to officially announce a new release date. According to the report, the team is expected to make an announcement soon after assessing the response to the Mirzapur: The Movie trailer.

A source added, “They are looking at a September window. They will announce in a week or so after they gauge the response to Mirzapur The Movie trailer.”

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, with Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher also part of the cast. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is being presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

Also Read: SCOOP: After Eetha, Maddock Films’ Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar also gets postponed

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