The actress shared statement from her legal team after reports about her personal life and alleged separation from Himanshu surfaced online.

Amruta Khanvilkar has addressed reports surrounding her personal life after several claims about her marriage to actor Himanshu Malhotra surfaced online. The actress took to social media to share a legal statement issued by her team, warning digital platforms and individuals against circulating what she described as baseless, defamatory or unverified content concerning her.

Amruta Khanvilkar issues legal warning over reports about her marriage to Himanshu Malhotra

Last week, several reports about Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra’s marriage started doing the rounds. Some reports claimed that the couple had been separated for the past 18 months. Amid the growing speculation and media coverage, Amruta shared a statement from her legal team on Instagram in a joint collaboration with Himanshu.

The statement, which is effective from August 10, 2026, specifically addresses the circulation of content concerning the actress and her personal life. It reads, “Effective from 10 August 2026”. The statement further read, “It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.”

The legal team also acknowledged the right to freedom of expression while warning against the circulation of unverified claims and misleading information. “While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar)



The statement also indicated that legal action could follow in cases where there is sufficient evidence as it added, “Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law.”

The legal team went on to continue, “All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.” The statement concluded with, “Legal Team Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar”

The latest development comes amid continued public interest in Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra’s marriage. This is not the first time that their relationship has come under scrutiny, with the couple having previously spoken about their unconventional marriage and their equation. Despite their conversations about their relationship, speculation surrounding an alleged separation has continued to surface from time to time.

With the latest statement, Amruta’s legal team has made it clear that content concerning her personal life is being monitored and that appropriate legal recourse may be pursued wherever applicable.

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar, Himanshu Malhotra have been living apart for 1.5 years; says, “We are still married”

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