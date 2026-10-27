The comedy drama, produced by Jio Studios in association with Good Chaos, has begun filming in Mumbai, with the actors sharing their excitement about the collaboration.

Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan are set to reunite on screen after Parineeta and Eklavya, with the two actors coming together for filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s upcoming project, Long Years Ago. The comedy drama also features international actor Mélanie Laurent and has begun shooting in Mumbai. The film is being produced by Jio Studios in association with Good Chaos.

Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan reunite for Ritesh Batra’s Long Years Ago; Mélanie Laurent joins cast

The project marks another collaboration between Saif and Vidya, whose first film together was Parineeta. Their reunion also brings them into the world of Batra, known for his personal, character-driven storytelling. Speaking to Deadline, the filmmaker expressed his excitement about bringing the cast together, “I am tremendously honored to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life.”

Saif Ali Khan also spoke about his response to the film’s subject and the opportunity to work with the ensemble. Describing Batra’s storytelling as something that connects with audiences across cultures, the actor said, “Ritesh has an extraordinary gift for telling deeply personal stories that resonate across cultures. Long Years Ago is a film about love, family, and the things we often struggle to say to one another, and I felt an immediate connection to it. Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story.”

For Vidya Balan, the film offers an opportunity to work with Batra for the first time and reunite with Saif. The actress revealed how she had followed the filmmaker’s work since The Lunchbox and had been hoping to collaborate with him. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ritesh Batra’s next film. I’ve been a huge admirer of his work ever since The Lunchbox, and have been hoping to collaborate with him for the longest time. There’s such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after Parineeta, my very first film! I can’t wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif,” added Balan.

Laurent also recalled meeting Batra at the Marrakech Film Festival 15 years ago, describing the project as a long-awaited collaboration. She went on to share, “I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honored and happy to be a part of it”

Jyoti Deshpande is producing Long Years Ago for Jio Studios. Good Chaos’s Mike Goodridge and Teresa Moneo, along with Siddharth Mehra, serve as executive producers. Further details about the film’s storyline and release date have not yet been announced.

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