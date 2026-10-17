Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After delivering blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Punchnama franchise, the actor is all set to lead the biggest film of Dharma Productions. According to reliable sources, Kartik Aaryan's next is a big scale spectacle - Kaaliya - which is scheduled to go on floors in December 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar’s MOST AMBITIOUS film Kaaliya; GRAND announcement with Ramayana

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Karan Johar and team are collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for their biggest and most ambitious film till date. The film will be directed by Sandeep Modi, known for The Night Manager. Interestingly, it marks the union of 3 National Award-winning talents - Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Sandeep Modi (Best Friends Forever) and Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)."

The source also informed that Kaaliya is one of its kind mytho creature feature rooted, which will be mounted on a big budget. "The film will be announced this Diwali with a strong video asset. The same will be attached to the prints of Ramayana all across," the source tells us further.

The film is currently in pre-production.

Also Read: SCOOP: RN Kao, Gadadhari Bheem, Radha Krishna, & Kartik Aaryan’s next: Karan Johar expands theatrical slate for 2028

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